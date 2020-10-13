Virtual open house scheduled Oct. 21 for Hwy 43 project in Winona (Oct. 13, 2020)

WINONA, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to a virtual open house on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to learn more about the Hwy 43/Mankato Avenue reconstruction in Winona that includes four roundabouts.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21. Individuals who are interested in participating may go to the project website at mankatoavereconstruction.com/share-your-ideas to register for the meeting and follow the attendance instructions.

Following guidance from state health officials to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has temporarily postponed all in-person public meetings and events. Public engagement remains a priority and MnDOT is offering an online option as one way to continue and maintain connections with the public.

During the virtual meeting, members of the project team will highlight information about the project, including the intersection of Hwy 43 and Hwy 61. The project, scheduled for 2022, includes four roundabouts along the corridor.

People can learn more about the project and review updated information as well as past updates from two previous open house events in Winona at mankatoavereconstruction.com/documents.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

