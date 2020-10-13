Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Highway 75 north of Wheaton to reopen Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 13, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Highway 75 north of Wheaton will reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 13. The highway has been closed since mid-June, as crews replaced the bridge over the Mustinka River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive with caution and watch for slow-moving equipment and crews who may be finishing up various work along the roadside. 

MnDOT appreciates the public’s patience, support and commitment to safety during this year’s construction. For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy75mustinka.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

