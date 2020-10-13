Highway 75 north of Wheaton to reopen Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 13, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Highway 75 north of Wheaton will reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. 13. The highway has been closed since mid-June, as crews replaced the bridge over the Mustinka River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive with caution and watch for slow-moving equipment and crews who may be finishing up various work along the roadside.

MnDOT appreciates the public’s patience, support and commitment to safety during this year’s construction. For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy75mustinka.

