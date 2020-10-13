Centennial Resource Development Announces Reaffirmation of Borrowing Base and Improvement to Liquidity Position

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced that its bank group, led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., has reaffirmed the Company’s $700 million borrowing base. As a result, given a reduction in revolver borrowings and outstanding letters of credit, Centennial’s liquidity position has improved since June 30, 2020.



As of September 30, 2020, after making repayments of $15 million during the third quarter, Centennial had $355 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility and approximately $5 million in cash on hand. At September 30, 2020, Centennial’s pro forma total liquidity was $314 million, based on its balance sheet position, the $32 million availability blocker and $4 million in current outstanding letters of credit. As a result, the Company’s liquidity increased by approximately $17 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter.

“Centennial appreciates the ongoing support from its lenders with the reaffirmation of the borrowing base. We believe this outcome reflects our high-quality asset base and recent reductions to field-level costs,” said Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we are pleased to have organically increased the Company’s liquidity position through debt repayment and anticipate an improving free cash flow and liquidity profile through the end of the year.”

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com .

