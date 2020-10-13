Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-376 Parkway West Repairs Begin Tuesday Night in Collier Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on I-376 (Parkway West) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Tuesday night, October 13 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on I-376 in each direction nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Interstate 79 and the Campbells Run Road (Exit 62) interchange.  Work will continue through Friday night, November 6.  A single 11-foot lane will be maintained at all times as crews from Northeast Paving conduct joint repair and line eradication work.

Please use caution if driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

I-376 Parkway West Repairs Begin Tuesday Night in Collier Township

