Rule 24 Endorsement Status | Nebraska Department of Education

The table below lists the endorsements available for Nebraska certificates. Endorsements move through Ad Hoc Committee for revision, are proposed to NCTE for 1st and 2nd Hearing, and return to NCTE for Final Presentation. Once passed by NCTE the next steps are legal review, State Board of Education (SBOE) approval for public hearing, public hearing, SBOE approval, attorney general and governor signatures.
Table Key
Current Endorsements are found in Rule 24 – Regulations for Certificate Endorsements, and Rule 24 Guidelines – Recommended for Use with Rule 24 .
Current Status:
- Proposed NCTE – is ready for 1st and 2nd Hearing at the meeting listed and has a link to the redline version.
- Final NCTE – means that it is ready for Final Presentation at the meeting listed and has a link to the redline version that was presented at the prior meeting.
- Passed NCTE – passed at NCTE and has a link MoYr to the redline version from the NCTE meeting.
- To Governor – completed the public hearing and passed by the State Board, waiting on the Governor and Attorney General signatures. Has a link to the final clean version of the endorsement.
Type
|
Endorsement
|
Implementation Year
|
Current Status
|
Administrative Endorsements
|Field/Admin
|Curriculum Supervisor
|
Eliminated 2018
|Field/Admin
|Principal
|
2012
|Field/Admin
|Special Education Supervisor
|
2015
|Field/Admin
|Superintendent
|
2013
|Language change pending state board approval-2019
|
Teaching Endorsements
|Supplemental
|Adapted Physical Education
|
2012
|Field
|Agricultural Education
|
2018
|Subject
|American Sign Language (Subject)
|
2008
|Supplemental
|American Sign Language (Supplemental)
|
2008
|Subject
|Anthropology
|
2006
|Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
|Field
|Art
|
2016
|Supplemental
|Assessment Leadership
|
2003
|Passed NCTE Mar 2018 – to be eliminated in 2019
|Subject
|Basic Business
|
Eliminated 2018
|Supplemental
|Bilingual Education
|
2012
|Subject
|Biology
|
2013
|Field
|BMIT (Business, Marketing, and Information Technology)
|
2018
|Subject
|Career Education
|
2012
|Subject
|Chemistry
|
2013
|Supplemental
|Coaching
|
2015
|Supplemental
|Driver Education
|
2007
|Supplemental
|Early Childhood Education
|
2018
|Field
|Early Childhood Inclusive
|
2018
|Subject
|Earth and Space Science
|
2013
|Subject
|Economics
|
2006
|Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
|Field
|Elementary Education
|
2018
|Supplemental
|English as a Second Language
|
2012
|Field
|English Language Arts
|
2014
|Field
|Family and Consumer Sciences Occupational
|
2018
|Subject
|Geography
|
2007
|Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
|Subject
|Health
|
2012
|Field
|Health and Physical Education
|
2012
|Supplemental
|Health Sciences
|
2018
|Field
|Health Sciences Education
|
2018
|Passed NCTE – Oct 2018 Redline
|Supplemental
|High Ability Education
|
2007
|Subject
|History
|
2006
|Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
|Subject
|Horticulture
|
Eliminated 2018
|Field
|Industrial Technology Education
|
Eliminated 2018
|Replaced with Skilled Technical Science Education
|Supplemental
|Information Technology
|
2018
|Supplemental
|Instructional Technology Leadership
|
2012
|Supplemental
|Journalism and Media Education
|
2014
|Field
|Mathematics
|
2013
|Subject
|Middle Level Education
|
2016
|Field
|Music
|
2016
|Special Services
|Orientation and Mobility Specialist
|
Pending
|To Governor – May 2019 Clean
|Subject
|Physical Education
|
2012
|Subject
|Physics
|
2013
|Subject
|Political Science
|
2007
|Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
|Subject
|Psychology
|
2007
|
Passed NCTE- May 2020 Redline
|Supplemental
|Reading and Writing
|
2014
|Subject
|Reading Specialist
|
2014
|Subject
|Religious Education
|
2017
|Subject
|ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps)
|
2010
|Subject/Field
|School Counselor
|
2017
|Field
|School Librarian
|
2012
|Field
|School Psychologist
|
2012
|Field
|Science
|
2013
|Subject
|Secondary English
|
2014
|Field
|Skilled Technical Sciences Education
|
2018
|Formerly Industrial Technology Education
|Supplemental
|Skilled Technical Sciences Education – Skilled Specific
|
2018
|Language change pending state board approval-2019
|Field
|Social Science
|
2006
|Passed NCTE –May 2020 Redline
|Subject
|Sociology
|
2007
|Passed NCTE- May 2020 Redline
|Subject/Field
|Special Education Generalist
|
2014
|Subject
|Special Ed: Behavior Intervention
|
2015
|Subject
|Special Ed: Deaf/Hard of Hearing
|
2015
|Supplemental
|Special Ed: Early Intervention Specialist
|
2015
|Subject
|Special Ed: Early Childhood Special Education
|
2014
|Supplemental
|Special Ed: Inclusion and Collaboration
|
2015
|Supplemental
|Secondary Transition Specialist
|
2015
|Supplemental
|Special Ed: Functional Academic Skills
|
2015
|Subject
|Special Ed: Visual Impairment
|
2015
|Subject and Supplemental
|Special Program
|
Pending
|To Governor – March 2020 Clean
|Supplemental
|Speech
|
2014
|Field
|Speech Language Pathologist
|
2013
|Supplemental
|Theatre
|
2014
|Subject
|Vocal Music
|
2016
|Supplemental
|Vocational Special Needs
|
Eliminated 2018
|Supplemental
|Work-Based Learning
|
2017
|Formerly COOP-DO
|Subject
|World Language
|
2010
|Proposed NCTE- July 2020 Redline
|Special Services Endorsements
|Special Services
|Audiologist
|
2015
|Special Services
|School Nurse
|
2015
|Special Services
|Speech-Language Technician
|
2013
|Special Services
|Coaching
|
2014