Rule 24 Endorsement Status | Nebraska Department of Education

The table below lists the endorsements available for Nebraska certificates. Endorsements move through Ad Hoc Committee for revision, are proposed to NCTE for 1st and 2nd Hearing, and return to NCTE for Final Presentation. Once passed by NCTE the next steps are legal review, State Board of Education (SBOE) approval for public hearing, public hearing, SBOE approval, attorney general and governor signatures.

Table Key

Current Endorsements are found in Rule 24 –  Regulations for Certificate Endorsements, and Rule 24 Guidelines –  Recommended for Use with Rule 24 .

Current Status:

  • Proposed NCTE – is ready for 1st and 2nd Hearing at the meeting listed and has a link to the redline version.
  • Final NCTE – means that it is ready for Final Presentation at the meeting listed and has a link to the redline version that was presented at the prior meeting.
  • Passed NCTE – passed at NCTE and has a link MoYr to the redline version from the NCTE meeting.
  • To Governor – completed the public hearing and passed by the State Board, waiting on the Governor and Attorney General signatures.  Has a link to the final clean version of the endorsement.

 

Type

Endorsement

Implementation Year

Current Status

Administrative Endorsements/h4>
Field/Admin Curriculum Supervisor

Eliminated 2018
Field/Admin Principal

2012

  
Field/Admin Special Education Supervisor

2015

  
Field/Admin Superintendent

2013

  Language change pending state board approval-2019

Teaching Endorsements
Supplemental Adapted Physical Education

2012

  
Field Agricultural Education

2018
Subject American Sign Language (Subject)

2008

  
Supplemental American Sign Language (Supplemental)

2008

  
Subject Anthropology

2006

  Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
Field Art

2016

  
Supplemental Assessment Leadership

2003

  Passed NCTE Mar 2018 – to be eliminated in 2019
Subject Basic Business

Eliminated 2018
Supplemental Bilingual Education

2012

  
Subject Biology

2013

  
Field BMIT (Business, Marketing, and Information Technology)

2018
Subject Career Education

2012

  
Subject Chemistry

2013

  
Supplemental Coaching

2015

  
Supplemental Driver Education

2007

  
Supplemental Early Childhood Education

2018

  
Field Early Childhood Inclusive

2018

  
Subject Earth and Space Science

2013

  
Subject Economics

2006

  Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
Field Elementary Education

2018

  
Supplemental English as a Second Language

2012

  
Field English Language Arts

2014

  
Field Family and Consumer Sciences Occupational

2018
Subject Geography

2007

  Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
Subject Health

2012

  
Field Health and Physical Education

2012

  
Supplemental Health Sciences

2018
Field Health Sciences Education

2018

 Passed NCTE – Oct 2018 Redline 
Supplemental High Ability Education

2007

  
Subject History

2006

  Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
Subject Horticulture

Eliminated 2018
Field Industrial Technology Education

Eliminated 2018

 Replaced with Skilled Technical Science Education
Supplemental Information Technology

2018
Supplemental Instructional Technology Leadership

2012

  
Supplemental Journalism and Media Education

2014

  
Field Mathematics

2013

  
Subject Middle Level Education

2016

  
Field Music

2016

  
Special Services Orientation and  Mobility Specialist

Pending

 To Governor – May 2019 Clean
Subject Physical Education

2012

  
Subject Physics

2013

  
Subject Political Science

2007

  Passed NCTE – May 2020 Redline
Subject Psychology

2007

  

Passed NCTE- May 2020 Redline

 
Supplemental Reading and Writing

2014

  
Subject Reading Specialist

2014

  
Subject Religious Education

2017

  
Subject ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps)

2010

  
Subject/Field School Counselor

2017
Field School Librarian

2012

  
Field School Psychologist

2012

  
Field Science

2013

  
Subject Secondary English

2014

  
Field Skilled Technical Sciences Education

2018

 Formerly Industrial Technology Education
Supplemental Skilled Technical Sciences Education – Skilled Specific

2018

 Language change pending state board approval-2019
Field Social Science

2006

  Passed NCTE –May 2020 Redline
Subject Sociology

2007

  Passed NCTE- May 2020 Redline
Subject/Field Special Education Generalist

2014

  
Subject Special Ed: Behavior Intervention

2015

  
Subject Special Ed: Deaf/Hard of Hearing

2015

  
Supplemental Special Ed: Early Intervention Specialist

2015

  
Subject Special Ed: Early Childhood Special Education

2014

  
Supplemental Special Ed: Inclusion and Collaboration

2015

  
Supplemental Secondary Transition Specialist

2015

  
Supplemental Special Ed: Functional Academic Skills

2015

  
Subject Special Ed: Visual Impairment

2015

  
Subject and Supplemental Special Program

Pending

 To Governor – March 2020 Clean
Supplemental Speech

2014

  
Field Speech Language Pathologist

2013

  
Supplemental Theatre

2014

  
Subject Vocal Music

2016

  
Supplemental Vocational Special Needs

Eliminated 2018
Supplemental Work-Based Learning

2017

  Formerly COOP-DO
Subject World Language

2010

  Proposed NCTE- July 2020 Redline
Special Services Endorsements
Special Services Audiologist

2015

  
Special Services School Nurse

2015

  
Special Services Speech-Language Technician

2013

  
Special Services Coaching

2014

  

 

 

