Overnight lane closures, periodic stops Oct. 14–15 on I-94 at Hwy 241 in St. Michael (Oct. 13, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists should expect overnight lane closures and full closures in both directions on I-94 at Highway 241 in St. Michael Oct. 14–15. These closures are necessary to deliver and set beams/girders at the Highway 241 bridge over I-94.

Beginning 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 through 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, both directions of I-94 at Highway 241 will be reduced to a single lane. Watch for periodic 15-minute stops/full lane closures from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time or seek an alternate route.     

Please drive with care in work zones:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

