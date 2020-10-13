Public Meeting scheduled for timber sale at Lake Wapello State Park

DRAKESVILLE, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting on October 28, 2020 at 5:00pm at the Lake Wapello State Park Lodge, next to the beach area.

During the meeting, the public can provide comments in regard to the proposed Timber Sale of Site #19 at Lake Wapello State Park, in accordance with the Forest Stewardship Plan for Lake Wapello State Park.

Anyone in attendance is encouraged to wear a mask and socially distance while in the meeting.