Experts to Discuss Data Center, Edge Infrastructure and the Significance of Real-Time Power Monitoring in Future Operations

/EIN News/ -- AGOURA HILLS, California, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatsworth Products (CPI) is pleased to announce the “2020 Digital Exchange – A Vision for the Future,” an online, global, event designed to connect customers, end-users and the new generation of information and communications technology (ICT) professionals with expert members of CPI and a variety of its partners on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

In this unprecedented time, with the emergent need for high-quality virtual encounters, CPI has created an engaging platform and forum to allow its most valued customers and newcomers alike to join together for this special, one-day event, packed with a variety of digital resources, interactive content and exclusive access and insights from CPI and partner experts, a special CEO keynote address, relevant industry discussions, trainings, new product demonstrations, live Q&A sessions, first-of-its kind interactive gaming challenge and more.

Keynote

CPI President and CEO, Michael Custer, will kick off the event with a keynote address to CPI’s global community of customers, partners and distributors, highlighting the organization’s 30-year commitment to customer-led philosophies and practices, and encouraging them to think proactively about customization in all of their ICT projects.

Expert Panels

Three expert panel discussions will be available on-demand:

Data Center Power and Cooling: learn key industry insights during a live discussion between CPI power experts and subject matter experts from CPI partners Sunbird® Software, Xtreme Power Conversion® and E+I Engineering Corp.

learn key industry insights during a live discussion between CPI power experts and subject matter experts from CPI partners Sunbird® Software, Xtreme Power Conversion® and E+I Engineering Corp. Enterprise to the Edge: deepen your knowledge about the five pillars of a successful edge deployment with CPI and leading players in edge infrastructure applications, HM Cragg, ZPE Systems and Pfannenberg

deepen your knowledge about the five pillars of a successful edge deployment with CPI and leading players in edge infrastructure applications, HM Cragg, ZPE Systems and Pfannenberg Bonding and Grounding: understand the latest requirements and best practices of this undervalued yet vital practice in a lively dialogue between CPI and iGround

New Products and Solutions

CPI’s highly regarded Product Managers will demonstrate the latest CPI solutions for power management, 5G wireless and other cellular enclosures, cable management and data center cabinets.

Following each “What’s New” session, CPI Product Managers will be available for a live Q&A with attendees.

The Chatsworth Challenge

Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to test their knowledge of technology infrastructure by completing the “Chatsworth Challenge,” a series of quizzes in immersive online 3D environments ranging from the data center to the edge.

Customers share most pressing challenges for a chance to win $100



Attendees are invited to submit their most pressing, ongoing technology infrastructure challenge for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Additionally, CPI will provide exclusive access to a series of technical webinars, videos and literature available with topics ranging from power and cable management best practices, edge deployment strategies, data center cooling and more.

This one-day event will also be available on-demand to all registrants. Register for the 2020 Digital Exchange – A Vision for the Future here.





