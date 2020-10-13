Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Missouri Senate Minute for Oct. 13: SB 629 and SB 584

JEFFERSON CITY — Among the measures that could see new life next year are Senate Bill 629, which would have made changes to the Ticket to Work Health Assurance Program, and Senate Bill 584, which sought to modify provisions relating to child care benefits.

