JEFFERSON CITY — Among the measures that could see new life next year are Senate Bill 629, which would have made changes to the Ticket to Work Health Assurance Program, and Senate Bill 584, which sought to modify provisions relating to child care benefits.
You just read:
The Missouri Senate Minute for Oct. 13: SB 629 and SB 584
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.