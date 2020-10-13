HashiCorp Technology Partner Ecosystem Doubles Year over Year to More than 100 Partners and 250 Product Integrations

Program Partners Include Cisco, Datadog, F5, GitHub, MongoDB, Palo Alto Networks and ServiceNow; Offers Enterprises Fully Integrated and Tested Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced at its HashiConf Digital Partner Summit, that its HashiCorp Technology Partner Program has grown to include more than 100 technology partners with more than 250 integrations in its ecosystem. During the past 12 months, HashiCorp has deepened product integrations across its portfolio with partners like Datadog, F5, GitHub, Palo Alto Networks, and worked on new integrations with partners including Cisco, MongoDB, ServiceNow, and Splunk.



The HashiCorp Technology Partner Program, which is designed for technology companies to integrate and support their offerings with HashiCorp products, offers enterprises out-of-the-box, verified solutions so they can maintain consistent workflows as they deploy their preferred technology stacks. The partner integrations connect with one or more of the company’s multi-cloud infrastructure automation products: HashiCorp Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, and Nomad™ for infrastructure, security, networking, and application automation.

“Today, enterprises are in the midst of digital transformation initiatives, which are critical to achieving business outcomes. The cloud is at the center of this shift, providing the opportunity to rapidly deploy on-demand services at immense scale,” said Burzin Patel, vice president, global alliances at HashiCorp. “Having a common cloud operating model supported by HashiCorp products and our fast-growing partner ecosystem helps our joint customers scale with agility so they can achieve their goals.”

As part of the HashiCorp Technology Partners Program, HashiCorp validates partner integrations with the HashiCorp products through testing and review. The HashiCorp Technology Partner ecosystem has more than doubled in size in the past year.

Some key integrations across the HashiCorp suite of products include:

Terraform is the foundation for cloud infrastructure automation via infrastructure as code for provisioning, compliance, and management of any cloud, infrastructure, or service. Leading integrations across Terraform Cloud and Enterprise, with technology partners include: GitHub: Both Terraform Cloud and Terraform Enterprise support GitHub as a software development platform. As changes are committed to a repository that affect the attached Terraform organization, Terraform will initiate a run and make the necessary changes to accommodate the change. Terraform can also be used to maintain GitHub itself. The GitHub Terraform provider lets operators create and manage repositories, teams, and organizations. Further, GitHub Actions set up and configure the Terraform CLI in the GitHub Actions workflow. ServiceNow: Use ServiceNow as a self-service frontend for infrastructure automation workflows with Terraform implementations. Cisco: Use the Terraform ACI Provider to support all aspects of bringing up and configuring ACI infrastructure across any workload, in any location, and in any cloud. Splunk: Use the Terraform Cloud for Splunk app for audit logging and better insight into Terraform Cloud operations.

is the foundation for cloud infrastructure automation via infrastructure as code for provisioning, compliance, and management of any cloud, infrastructure, or service. Leading integrations across Terraform Cloud and Enterprise, with technology partners include: Consul is the foundation for cloud networking automation, which connects and secures services across any runtime platform and cloud. Leading Consul integrations with technology partners include: F5: Use F5 BIG-IP and NGINX (now part of F5) with Consul to automate dynamic, service-based infrastructure and security for modern applications or SaaS solutions. Consul could also be used with F5 BIG-IP for service discovery to simplify networking tasks through automation. Cisco: Use Consul service discovery with Cisco ACI to monitor and optimize application connectivity across any environment. Palo Alto Networks : Use Consul service catalog and service segmentation with Palo Alto Networks firewalls for service catalog object updates such as: service definitions, intentions, and health checks. A10 Networks: Use the Consul service catalog with A10 vThunder Load Balancer to load balance across mesh services.

is the foundation for cloud networking automation, which connects and secures services across any runtime platform and cloud. Leading Consul integrations with technology partners include: Vault is the foundation for multi-cloud identity based security. Purpose-built for the cloud era, Vault authenticates and provides access to different clouds, systems, and endpoints, and centrally stores, accesses, and deploys secrets. It also provides a simple workflow to encrypt data in flight and at rest. Leading Vault integrations with technology partners include: NetApp: Use Vault as an external key manager solution with the built-in Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) standard for securing and encrypting OnTap storage systems. GitLab: Authenticate into Vault using GitLab’s OIDC authentication feature or JWT Auth, which allows developers to use their GitLab identity to authenticate to Vault. Splunk: Vault App on Splunkbase offers a set of prebuilt Splunk dashboards that allow operators to understand how Vault is running and to keep the Vault cluster healthy. MongoDB: Generate dynamic database credentials from Vault to manage and control access for database users and API keys programmatically. VMware: In vSphere environments, use Vault to centrally manage secrets operations through Vault. In the Tanzu platform, authenticate into Vault using the Cloud Foundry instance identity service to retrieve Vault tokens for Cloud Foundry instances. Venafi: Use Vault’s PKI backend integration with Venafi’s machine identity platform to manage the lifecycle of X.509 certificates to provide secure machine-to-machine connections.

is the foundation for multi-cloud identity based security. Purpose-built for the cloud era, Vault authenticates and provides access to different clouds, systems, and endpoints, and centrally stores, accesses, and deploys secrets. It also provides a simple workflow to encrypt data in flight and at rest. Leading Vault integrations with technology partners include: Nomad is a simple and flexible orchestrator for managing both containerized and non-containerized applications across on-premises and cloud environments at any scale. Leading integrations with Nomad include: Datadog: Monitor Nomad cluster performance, health, and availability with Datadog by utilizing Nomad's telemetry data and compiling it for use in Datadog dashboards. JFrog: Use JFrog Artifactory and Nomad for Cluster Management to build and deploy in a repeatable, safer and faster workflow.

is a simple and flexible orchestrator for managing both containerized and non-containerized applications across on-premises and cloud environments at any scale. Leading integrations with Nomad include:

For a full list of HashiCorp Technology Partners, visit the integrations web page: https://www.hashicorp.com/integrations

The HashiCorp Technology Partner Program is open to vendors who would like to partner to develop, release, and support the integration, maintain product compatibility, and support product integration announcements. Vendors interested in joining the HashiCorp Technology Partner Program benefit from technical product briefings, partner communication and updates, partner integration certifications, opportunities for joint marketing, and sponsorship opportunities at HashiConf.

To learn more about the program and to apply to become a validated partner, please visit: https://www.hashicorp.com/partners/become-a-partner/#technology

“Our customers are having better agility and automation as they make their journey towards modern microservices architecture through Cisco’s Datacenter Networking with Terraform and Consul integrations,” said Yousuf Khan, vice president of technical marketing for Cisco’s Data Center Networking. “This drives provisioning, service discovery, optimal application connectivity, and better visibility across any environment for our customers.”

“Datadog and HashiCorp have worked together to build integrations across Terraform, Vault, Nomad, Consul, and most recently we validated our Consul integration work with the HashiCorp Consul Service on Azure,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, VP product, Datadog. “The Terraform Datadog Provider is a great example of our tight integration, and is among the most popular top providers used. Together we are enabling our customers to drive scale, monitoring, and infrastructure with code rather than sweat.”

“F5 and HashiCorp have delivered several jointly developed solutions to automate and simplify multi-cloud complexity through integrations that enable organizations to more seamlessly manage their application workloads and infrastructures across datacenter and multi-cloud environments,” said Phil de la Motte, vice president, business development at F5. “With integrations for Terraform and Consul available today, our focus most recently has been on developing integrations with Consul to help enterprises automate their service discovery, health monitoring, and network automation. We look forward to a collaborative partnership as we continue developing solutions to help customers evolve their cloud architectures.”

“GitHub and HashiCorp have a longstanding partnership being driven by enterprise adoption of multi-cloud and their need to scale these environments. The GitHub platform integrates across the HashiCorp portfolio, allowing organizations to adopt a strong CI/CD workflow and increase developer velocity,” said John Leon, VP of business development at GitHub. “GitHub and HashiCorp offer a common blueprint for consistent workflows for developers in multi-cloud environments adaptable to the needs of any enterprise. We look forward to our continued partnership to further deliver value to our joint customers.”

“MongoDB Atlas has integrations for Terraform and Vault. We have partnered with HashiCorp and continue to work with them to extend and deepen these integrations based on customer needs,” said Andrew Davidson, VP cloud products, MongoDB. “We’re really proud of the partnership and what we've accomplished. The close working relationship has resulted in the Terraform MongoDB Atlas Provider being one of the most popular providers available in the Terraform Registry. Additionally, among the integrations with Vault, MongoDB Atlas offers supported Vault plugins for database users and programmatic API keys. We look forward to continued work with HashiCorp to deliver best-in-class solutions for our joint customers.”

“Palo Alto Networks has partnered with HashiCorp to deliver solutions to help our joint customers automate their infrastructure at scale, while embedding consistent and frictionless security into the multi-cloud environment,'' said Tana Rosenblatt, vice president, technology partnerships, Palo Alto Networks. “With integrations available for Terraform, Vault, and Consul, security operations and DevOps teams are able to stay agile, collaborate effectively, and accelerate application development and deployment securely.”

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, and Nomad™ are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 85 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

