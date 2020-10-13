Achiko Establishes MedTech Expert Advisory Board and Expands Management Team

New international advisory board members: Mr. Glenn Cross (Australia), Dr. Jittaporn Wattanaseree (Thailand) and Ms. Carol Aebi (Switzerland)





Management team appointment: Mr. Pierre Nathie of Med2Mark as VP, Commercialization

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is pleased to announce an update to its management and advisory team.



As progress continues towards the launch of Achiko’s Covid-19 test kit led by a world-class research and development team, the Company has established an advisory board of international experts in the medtech, biotech and innovation fields and appointed a head of commercialization, effective immediately, as it prepares for global expansion.

Advisory Board

Mr. Glenn Cross is Director at leading tech and healthcare companies Horizon 3 Biotech, Captix Biomedical, and Grey Innovation. He will join Achiko’s Board of Directors later this year.





Dr. Jittaporn Wattanaseree is a lecturer and trainer experienced in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields over all stages of drug development from research through commercialization.





Ms. Carol Aebi is a Strategist and the Head of Business Analysis at Swiss software engineering firm AdNovum.



Management Appointment

Mr. Pierre Nathie joins Achiko’s existing management team as the Vice President, Commercialization.



Currently the Managing Director of Med2Mark, an international consulting firm specializing in the commercialization of health-tech innovations, Pierre brings to Achiko 25+ years’ experience in launching of innovative medtech and biotech products and solutions in international markets.

“We’re excited about the progress with Gumnuts, working with Regenacellx.sl, the novel covid testing technology. We recognize that to make this a success, the company needs to broaden its expertise and execution capability and we’re excited to be joined by Glenn, Dr. Jittaporn, Carol and Pierre,” said Steven Goh, Achiko CEO.

“We’ve started clinical evaluation trials and we’re updating our regulatory strategy to broaden our footprint. Unlike the more popular PCR and Antigen approaches, our differentiated approach has a supply chain that offers an alternative to resolving capacity issues with testing, as well as a likely friendly patient experience and a cost profile that other testing approaches have yet to meet.”

“Strengthening our board and management team, is about getting to market with the right level of care and diligence, and in a timely manner.”

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Headquartered in Switzerland, with a global market focus, Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is an entrepreneurial platform company, utilizing the knowledge and experience of its people and key technologies to enable transformation in various industries. Through innovations in technology and regulation along with the company's unique operating footprint from Europe to Asia, Achiko seeks to transform markets and bring unique value to its customers, people, and shareholders. Achiko's core platform consists of user registration and payment services which are accessible to application developers. A messaging service and other community based social features are being launched in late 2020. Achiko supports innovations in healthcare through its Teman Sehat ("Health Buddy") ecosystem, a novel testing technology being developed with Regenacellx.sl, as well as consumer payments and finance and games and entertainment.

