Attorney General and Secretary of State issue Know Your Rights guide for voters in advance of general election

Rhode Island's early voting period starts tomorrow, October 14

PROVIDENCE, RI – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea have developed a Know Your Rights voter guide to inform voters of their rights and let them know that help is available should they need it between now and Election Day.

"There is no right more fundamental and critical to our democracy than the right to vote. That right is personal to you – who you vote for is your choice. You have the right to make that choice safely and free from intimidation," said Attorney General Neronha.

"My message to all Rhode Islanders this election year is simple," said Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. "You matter. Your voice matters. Make it heard by casting your ballot. And if anyone tries to take that constitutional right away from you, the Attorney General and the Secretary of State are on your side."

In addition to information about where voters can go if they feel that their rights have been violated, the guide reminds voters of their rights under the law, including:

• The right to vote without pressure or intimidation • The right to vote in person before Election Day • The right to vote in person at your designated polling place on Election Day • The right to vote by mail • The right to submit your mail ballot without the signature of witnesses or a notary • The right to bring one of many different photo IDs to identify yourself at your polling place • The right to request a provisional ballot • The right to register to vote on Election Day • The right to vote as soon as you are released from prison or while charges against you are pending • The right to bring someone with you to the polls if you require assistance • The right to fix your mail ballot or mail ballot application if it is rejected • The right to accessible voting if you have a disability

How to report if you feel your rights are being violated:

If someone interferes with your right to vote through threats, intimidation, or coercion, you can report it immediately using the Attorney General's online complaint form or by calling the Voter Information Hotline by dialing 2-1-1, then pressing 9.

Information regarding voter registration and voting procedures in Rhode Island can be found on the Secretary of State's website at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/. You can view or download the Know Your Rights guide here, in English or in Spanish.

