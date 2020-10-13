New Bridge on Route 35 Near Cross Keys to Open Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a new bridge on Route 35 in Juniata County is expected to open on Wednesday, October 14. Opening of the new bridge is expected around noon tomorrow. The bridge spans a tributary of Willow Run about one mile southwest of the village of Cross Keys. Replacing the bridge removes it from Juniata County’s list of bridges in poor condition. The bridge carries an average of 384 vehicles per day.

The Willow Run bridge was closed in mid-August and a detour has been in place since then. Once the new bridge is open, the detour using Route 3025 (Old Mill Road), Route 3023 (Pumping Station Road), Route 75, Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road), and Route 850 will be removed. PennDOT thanks area drivers for their patience during this closure and detour.

Overall work included demolishing the old bridge, replacing it with concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. JVI Group, Inc. of York Springs, PA has been the contractor on this project.

Work on this job was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

