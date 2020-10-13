Joint Investigation Results in Indictment of Sevierville Doctor and Two Patients

SEVIER COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division, the Tennessee Office of Inspector General, the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Health Related Boards, United States Department of Health and Human Services, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Sevierville doctor and two of his patients.

In July 2019, TBI Agents began working alongside Agents with the Office of Inspector General and other state and federal agencies in investigating allegations that Michael C. Webb, a podiatrist, was using his position to fraudulently obtain controlled substances. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that Webb (DOB 03/21/75), who owns Webb Foot and Ankle Clinic, entered into a scheme with some of his patients, which involved writing them fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone and gabapentin in exchange for keeping a portion of the pills for himself. Carley Stiles Davis (DOB 05/05/82) and Christy Anna Stiles (DOB 01/8/72) were identified as two of the patients involved. Both women used their TennCare benefits to purchase the pills. Further investigation revealed that in an effort to make the fraudulent prescriptions appear legitimate, Webb presented the Department of Health with fabricated medical records. Additionally, Webb billed TennCare for services that were never provided on at least two occasions.

On October 5th, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Michael Webb with two counts of TennCare Fraud, four counts of Prescription Drug Fraud, and one count of Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence. On Monday, he was arrested and booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Christy Stiles was indicted on nineteen counts of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Services. She was arrested and booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Carley Davis was indicted on eight counts of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Services. She was arrested and booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

