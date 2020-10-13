Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated Announces Executive Promotions

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, FLA., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announced a slate of executive promotions, reflecting the accomplishments of key leaders who have been instrumental in orchestrating operational enhancements and digital transformation initiatives associated with the Company’s growth plans.

“Creating a strong senior leadership group to lead us in our core purpose of strengthening families through memorable vacation experiences is one of the most important goals of our company,” said John Staten, President and Chief Operating Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. “We are committed to recruiting, retaining and rewarding extraordinary professionals that strive to build our culture and business.”

Executive changes announced today include:

has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Performance Marketing and Revenue Enhancement. Stephens joined Holiday Inn Club Vacations in November 2019 with more than 20 years of experience in building performance marketing teams and achieving record-setting returns at leading organizations. She has quickly built a roadmap for a high-caliber performance marketing organization that leverages a cohesive digital ecosystem for a highly personalized customer journey. Shawn Burnett has been promoted to Vice President of Legal Services. Burnett joined the Company in 2017 and, in that time, has taken on responsibilities in the complex areas of privacy, telemarketing and advertising law. She has become a key leader in managing the Company’s IHG partnership and made significant impact on professional development through mentoring and educational sessions for the legal team.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 29 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the Company’s flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando’s Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans the Eastern and Central United States, with a growing presence in desirable Western U.S. destinations. Throughout its history, the Company has maintained the core family values true to its majority ownership by the Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

