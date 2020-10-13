E.A. BUCK EXPANDS WITH NEW OFFICES IN DENVER, COLORADO

Financial Services Firm Held A Virtual Blessing from Hawaii

/EIN News/ -- Honolulu, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office Blessing:

https://vimeo.com/459950112

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hhncy25atdd4wlm/AADYU_mJvzXu_S7DsjOaL_-Ba?dl=0

HONOLULU (October 13, 2020) –E.A. Buck is proud to announce its expansion with new offices in the greater metropolitan area of Denver, Colorado. After nearly 40 years of servicing financial needs of Oahu’s hardworking families, the firm has grown to over 5000 clients and now offers services in the communities of Cherry Creek and the Denver Tech Park. Services offered include retirement income planning, asset management, tax investment strategies, social security benefit planning and insurance services and annuities.

Last year, the financial services firm E.A. Buck was one of Pacific Business New’s Fastest 50 honorees, with a growth rate of 44.81%, but has seen some declines as a result of the coronavirus’ impact on the economy. The firm was able to quickly pivot and implemented its business continuity plan, enabling their expansion efforts on the Mainland to continue with the opening of its Denver offices and the Texas satellite office in the first quarter of 2021.

A ceremonial virtual blessing took place on Friday, August 28th at 12:00 p.m., conducted by Kahu Kordell Kekoa, at the downtown Honolulu offices of E.A. Buck and was simulcast to the staff in the Denver offices. This is the first virtual blessing of its kind performed by Kahu Kekoa and practiced traditional Hawaiian protocol.

“Over the last 40 years E.A. Buck Financial Services has been a trusted partner for thousands of Hawaii families and allowed to be a part of their strategic financial plan. We are delighted to expand our services to the mainland, starting with my home state of Colorado. I view this as an opportunity to give back to the state that has given me so much and shaped me into the person I am today. We look forward to continuing our commitment to helping individuals of all incomes and net worth, assuring they have access to the same financial services as the wealthy,” shared CEO Katie Buck.

For the last 25 years, E.A. Buck has been deeply rooted in community engagement by hosting educational workshops. After welcoming clients in the office for more than 40 years, phone calls and video conferencing have become the new normal. Committed to community outreach, E.A. Buck launched a daily coronavirus counseling hotline where anyone, whether clients or not, can seek financial advice on such topics as small business loans, PPP, and unemployment.

About E.A. Buck Financial Services

E.A. Buck is a firm where legacy meets opportunity. Established by Ed Buck and now led by its second generation of the family, Katie Buck, the firm has always stayed true to its principles of being a trusted partner for the clients they serve, dedicated to bringing personalized financial planning to all levels of income and net worth.

The firm has a team of certified advisors that offer expertise in Retirement Income Planning, Asset Management, Tax Investment Strategies, Social Security Benefit Planning and Insurance Services and Annuities.

Kristin Jackson E.A. Buck Financial Services 808-428-1625 kristin@jacksonink.net