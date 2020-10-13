Freestar Founders Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mountain Desert Region Award Winner

This prestigious award follows additional industry accolades after a successful third quarter and the company's best month ever in September

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, announced today that it’s founders are an Entrepreneur Of The Year® Mountain Desert Region Award winner. Hosted by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), the program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in financial performance; innovation, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company. Freestar was selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program’s first-ever virtual awards gala, hosted by Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition.



This award is the most recent in a growing list of accolades for the company including being named to Adweek's Fastest Growing Solution Providers List as part of the annual Adweek 100: Fastest Growing feature. Fastest Growing honors the 100 top agencies and 10 top solution providers — large and small, from all over the world — whose industry presence is on the rise. Freestar was also named the top company on the Arizona State University’s 2020 Sun Devil 100 list, celebrating Arizona State Alumni owned or led businesses. Additionally, Freestar is also a nominee for the 2020 ACE (Arizona Corporate Excellence) Award for the second year in a row. Winners will be announced at the annual ACE Awards virtual event on November 2nd.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized amongst our peers both within the Ad Tech industry and the larger business community,” said Kurt Donnell, President and CEO of Freestar. “We hope to continue to push Arizona forward as a leader in technology by helping our partners located around the world continue to grow their businesses.”

Freestar continues to attribute its success and recognition to its team of industry experts and its renowned customer service. The company now has nearly 65 employees across the U.S., having hired over 20 people throughout 2020. September also marked the company’s best revenue month in its 5 year history.

As a Mountain Desert Region award winner, Freestar is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year’s virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

For more information on working with Freestar, please visit Freestar.com or email pubdev@freestar.com.

