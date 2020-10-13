Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 12, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 12th will include the following:

Tuesday, October 13th at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, October 13th at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 259 Disaster Relief and Resilience Act, MUSC Horseshoe, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, October 14th at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S. 1071 Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan, State Fire, 141 Monticello Trail, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 15th at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will visit Salvation Army’s Doing the Most Good Academy, 3024 Farrow Road, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 15th at 4:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette to speak during The Hunt Institute’s Governing Principals Webinar Series, Registration Link here, https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1616016487920/WN_OgRG2ia7SAyTdbA2Bg-I4g

Sunday, October 18th at 12:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette to speak at the 9th Annual Fallen Officer Memorial Ride, Destination Powersports Honda Polaris, 23165 US-76, Clinton, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 5, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 5, 2020, included:

Monday, October 5

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy call.

7:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Tuesday, October 6

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Economic development call.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Wednesday, October 7

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive briefing with state officials regarding COVID-19.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of Palmetto to Kathleen Parker.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, October 8

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of Palmetto to Ann Kirven Sanders.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a business tour and announcement of PPE donation, Lakota Medical, 150 Accurate Way, Inman, S.C.

Friday, October 9

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the public memorial service for Officer Jacob William Hancher, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.