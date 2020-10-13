Modern Healthcare Names CareSource as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2020

Insurance Provider Named With Outstanding Employers in the Health Care Industry Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource ranked #40 overall by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This marks the fifth time the organization has been recognized with this award. The complete list of this year’s winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. CareSource employs more than 4,400 employees located across 30 states.

“CareSource is a strong and growing force in the health care industry,” said Jennifer Dougherty, SVP of Human Resources at CareSource. “Our employees live our mission and are the source of our innovation, whether they’re at work or in their communities. We know it’s our employees who make the difference and are drivers of our success.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

