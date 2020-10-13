Green Tea Leaves in North America Market to Garner $1.51 Billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in awareness regarding health benefits of green tea and expansion of the retail sector drive the growth of the North America green tea leaves market. The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance by 2027. Despite increase in demand for green tea leaves to stay healthy and boost immunity, disruption in supply chain and impact on harvesting activities created a supply-demand gap.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the North America green tea leaves industry generated $1.19 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $1.51 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics,market estimations, top investment pockets, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Increase in awareness regarding health benefits of green tea, expansion of the retail sector, and need to avoid obesity drive the growth of the North America green tea leaves market. However, variations in raw material prices and surge in coffee consumption hinder the market growth. On the other hand, decline in demand for carbonated drinks creates new opportunities in the coming years.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the North America green tea leaves Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6998?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario

Despite an increase in demand for green tea leaves to stay healthy and boost immunity, disruption in the supply chain and impact on harvesting activities created a huge supply-demand gap.

The tea conferences and Global Tea Fair that were held in March 2020 have been postponed due to travel bans and restrictions on social gathering.

Researchers from various universities such as Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Indiahave been studying antiviral effects of green tea polyphenols for the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients.

With lockdown restrictions lifted off, green tea leaves factories have been started with a limited workforce and health & hygiene practices in place.



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the North America green tea leaves market based on type, nature, distribution channel, and country.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6998

Based on type, the matcha segment contributed to the nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including sencha, Gyokuro, Longjing, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the highest share with nearly two-fifths of the market revenue in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. On the other hand, the food service segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Interested to Purchase this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6998

Based on country, the U.S. accounted for the largest market share with more than four-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. However, market across Mexico is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players of North America green tea leaves market include Harney And Sons, ChachaMatcha, Matchabar, Mizubatea Co., Matchaful, Encha, Kettl Tea, AiyaMatcha, Hibiki-An, ITO-EN, MariageFreres, In Pursuit Of Tea, and Rishi Tea.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports Here:

Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Forecast, 2020–2027

Tea Market Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/