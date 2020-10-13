ZAGG Brands’ Dan Maurer Named to 2020 NACD Directorship 100 List

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG), a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, is proud to congratulate Dan Maurer on being named to the 2020 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100. The NACD is the recognized leading authority on boardroom practices and represents more than 21,000 directors. The annual recognition acknowledges corporate directors, corporate governance experts, and policymakers for their influence and impact on boardroom practices and performance.



“Working with Dan has been an honor,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG Brands. “Collectively, we congratulate him on being recognized by the NACD for his impact and contribution to boardroom practices and performance. We wouldn’t be the same company without his steady presence and guiding hand these past eight years.”

Mr. Maurer, who has extensive global consumer retail sales and marketing experience and more than 20 years of executive management experience, has served on the ZAGG Brands board of directors since 2012. During that time, he has provided inspired leadership, oversight, and strategic vision, and has asked meaningful questions that have challenged the board to think deeply about its beliefs and actions.

“I’m fortunate to have served with extraordinary board members at ZAGG Brands, and Dan Maurer is no exception,” said Cheryl Larabee, board chairperson for ZAGG Brands. “His command of corporate governance, especially during a challenging global business environment, has been critical and I congratulate him on this recognition from the NACD.”

The 2020 honorees will be recognized on opening day of the NACD Virtual Summit 2020, and their profiles will be shared prominently with all 21,000 NACD members. Honorees will also be highlighted in the NACD Directorship magazine’s Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

