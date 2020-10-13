Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 200 Block of Upshur Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, October 12, 2020, in the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:44 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, October 12, 2020, 37 year-old James Mines, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

