Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market to Garner $4.97 Billion by 2027: AMR

Rise in funding for R&D activities and increase in prevalence of cancer, viral infections, and genetic disorders drive the growth of the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. Several viral vectors, live attenuated viruses, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market generated $918.37 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in funding for R&D activities and surge in awareness regarding gene therapy, and increase in prevalence of cancer, viral infections, and genetic disorders have boosted the growth of the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. However, high cost of gene therapies and risk of mutagenesis and other impediments hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for synthetic genes and untapped markets in developing economies are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2681

Covid-19 scenario:

Several viral vectors, recombinant protein, live attenuated virus, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

As most of the governmental and private funding is diverted toward finding vaccine for Covid-19, there is lack of fundingas well as skilled professionalsfor research of other viral diseases.

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing marketis segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into plasmid DNA, viral vectors, and non-viral vectors. The viral vectors segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the plasmid DNA segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cancers, inherited disorders, viral infections and others. The inherited disorders segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period. However, the cancer segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing marketis analyzed across various regions such as North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.6% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2681

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Catalent Pharma Solutions, Cognate BioServices, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Sanofi Corporation, Sirion Biotech GmbH, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Voyager therapeutics.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue: Entire Library Of Market Research Reports | Get 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:



Gene Therapy Market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Plasma Fractionation Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

Email: help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter

