Abercrombie & Fitch Launches New Miniseries Focused on Mental Health, Hosted by World Champion Soccer Player Megan Rapinoe

/EIN News/ -- The “A&F Conversations x Megan Rapinoe” IGTV series features fellow Fierce ambassadors Gus Kenworthy, Scout Bassett and more as they explore the importance of mental wellness through their own stories



NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce a new seven-part Instagram miniseries dedicated to mental health and wellness. Hosted by World Champion soccer player and activist Megan Rapinoe, the IGTV series will feature in-depth discussions with members of A&F’s 2020 “Fierce Family”. This initiative builds on “A&F Conversations”, an existing video series focused on honest conversations about social justice and other topics that are important to A&F’s customers, communities and partners. The “A&F Conversations x Megan Rapinoe” miniseries will build on that by diving into topics like coming out, intersectionality, racial identity, trans rights, self-love, body acceptance, overcoming adversity, disability representation and more.

The series was announced on A&F’s Instagram on Saturday, October 10th, coinciding with World Mental Health Day. The first episode, which features Rapinoe and Olympic skier and LGBTQIA+ activist Gus Kenworthy sharing their stories of coming out, was subsequently released on National Coming Out Day. In the episode, Kenworthy details his mental health challenges and experiences as a gay man in the hypermasculine world of men’s sports.

“Through this series, we are incredibly proud to bring conversations about mental health to the forefront, as it is a topic that is extremely important to us and our customers,” said Carey Krug, SVP of Marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch. “These conversations explore the unique journey each member of our Fierce Family has taken, while also highlighting unifying threads of self-love and acceptance, their remarkable resilience in the face of adversity and their courage to share their stories in an effort to tackle the cultural stigma associated with mental health.”

The remaining six episodes will be released throughout October and will feature heartfelt conversations between Rapinoe and other members of A&F’s 2020 Fierce Family, including model and trans rights activist, Leyna Bloom; Paralympian and activist, Scout Bassett; former NFL player and poet, Ryan Russell; cowboy, community trailblazer and founding member of the Compton Cowboys, Randy Savvy; model, singer, actor and LGBTQIA+ activist, Laith Ashley; and influencer and self-love advocate Halle Hathaway.

To view the A&F Conversations series, including the latest A&F Conversations x Megan Rapinoe episode, visit and follow A&F on Instagram at www.instagram.com/abercrombie. To learn more about A&F’s other campaigns and initiatives, visit https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/about-us.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, and in A&F’s subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 300 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

Media Contact:

Cory Weaver, Ph.D.

Abercrombie & Fitch

(614) 586-2717

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Business Media Contact:

Kara Ferrara

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6192

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Investor Contact:

Pam Quintiliano Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6877

Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6ea01f6-bcfd-4ef0-ba82-0a9224f74b3e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f3334c7-bff5-40bf-92e7-c6f130d2944d