Investiture of Judge Anita Josey-Herring as First Female DC Superior Court Chief Judge to Occur, Remotely, on October 16

Judge Anita Josey-Herring's investiture as Chief Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia will occur, remotely, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4pm. US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan will read the Commission and DC Superior Court Senior Judge Herbert Dixon will administer the oath of office. The Bible will be held by the judge's husband Albert and their son Joshua.

The ceremony will include a musical performance by DC Superior Court Magistrate Judge Tara Fentress and remarks by DC Court of Appeals Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Superior Court Senior Judge Rhonda Reid Winston, and National Legal Aid and Defender Association President Jo-Ann Wallace.

To view the ceremony live, click on https://dcsc-gov.zoomgov.com/j/1600523443 .