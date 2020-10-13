Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber Endorses Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 Event, Unites Mozambique Pro-Gas Alliance

The Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 event gains key endorsement from the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber (CPGM); CPGM joins the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) and the African Energy Chamber as leading partners of the March 2021 event; honoring the leadership of H.E. President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, Africa Oil & Power earlier this month named the President its ‘Person of the Year’

Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) has united an alliance of investment groups and natural gas advocates for its Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 event in March next year. This week, the conference confirmed the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber (CPGM) as a key partner, joining the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) and the African Energy Chamber as leading partners of the event.

“Mozambique’s natural gas is a resource that can support massive growth in our economy, and has already successfully brought global investment into our country. Mozambique is actively creating the enabling environment for investment in all sectors of the economy, with our natural gas reserves as a foundation and catalyst for local capacity building. This will give investors the confidence they need to join with us to build a stronger economy as we emerge from COVID-19,” said Florival Mucave, Chairman of the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber.

The chamber was established in January 2020 with a mandate to build industry networks and support national companies, in large part through training, certification, knowledge transfer and technology. It will also set up a platform to assist companies in providing goods and services in Mozambique.

Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 will take place on March 8-9 in Mozambique (venue to be announced) under the theme ‘Leveraging LNG: Building a Prosperous Mozambique’. Home to Africa’s largest ever foreign direct investment project, Mozambique LNG, the nation is set to be transformed by its natural gas finds and their development. In addition to Mozambique LNG (operated by Total), additional production and processing projects Rovuma LNG (led by ExxonMobil and Eni) and Coral FLNG (led by Eni) are underway, with the Coral floating LNG unit expecting first production in 2022.

Honoring the leadership of H.E. President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, Africa Oil & Power earlier this month named the President its ‘Person of the Year’. The award recognizes Mozambique’s great strides forward in attracting investment and setting up the framework for the natural gas industry to grow, providing opportunity for international investors, the Mozambican people and local businesses.

“Gas is a transformative fuel and we see great positive change ahead for Mozambique,” said Mucave. “It is an honor to see the President’s efforts being recognized by Africa Oil & Power, but we also know that there is much work ahead to realize the full potential of our resources, and the Mozambique Gas & Power event and investment drive will be an important part of that.”

Mozambique Gas & Power will take place on 8-9 March 2021 and online registration is open at www.MozambiqueGasAndPower.com.

Organizer Africa Oil & Power invites interested potential partners to contact International Conference Director Sandra Jeque at sandra@africaoilandpower.com. If your organization would like to learn more about sponsoring or exhibiting at MGP 2021, please contact sales@africaoilandpower.com.