NTT Pro Cycling is excited to line-up for the UCI 1.Pro Scheldeprijs

NTT Pro Cycling (www.NTTProCycling.com) is excited to line-up for the UCI 1.Pro Scheldeprijs tomorrow, as the classics season continues in Belgium.

Our roster sees one change from Gent-Wevelgem, with Jay Thomson replacing Michael Valgren. Thomson’s diesel engine will add good support to the team built around our sprinter Max Walscheid in the earlier stages of the race.

Edvald Boasson Hagen, Michael Gogl, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg. Samuele Battistella and Rasmus Tiller complete our team for the Belgian “sprinters classic”.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the race has been adapted to a 17,5 km circuit race running through Schoten, Antwerp.

Jay Thomson- Rider

Scheldeprijs is known as the sprinters classic and normally the wind has a lot to say in the race but due to restrictions in Holland, the race has been changed to the normal final lap from the past. I think this will favour a sprint even more. We have a good team here and believe we can do something great in the sprint with Max. We have something to fight for and we will try to show that we can mix it with the other sprint teams.

Max Walscheid- Rider

I am very motivated for Scheldeprijs. Last year I was second and to win this race as a sprinter is definitely one of the biggest goals. The race its self is definitely one that I am most motivated for over the year. I think we have a nice team here and we are aiming for a top result together.

Gino Van Oudenhove – Sports Director

Scheldeprijs is a bit different now, with the change in parcours due to COVID-19, but in the end, it is going to be the same drill. It will be a sprinters race, and for us, Max Walscheid was second in the race, so we will build a team around him, targeting a good result. We will look to deliver him in the best possible position in the final and we will use the whole team for that. It will also be good training for the other riders, ahead of Ronde van Vlaanderen next weekend.

