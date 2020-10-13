New Book Presents Non-Partisan, Solutions-Based Approach to Healthcare For All

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global COVID-19 pandemic made apparent that the existing public policy and current healthcare systems are ill-prepared to deal with the global challenges of providing quality and affordable healthcare; still, a non-partisan solution to healthcare reform has yet to land on the table.

Until now.

In their book, Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic: Envisioning a Better World by Transforming the Future of Healthcare, authors Ambassador Pradeep K. Kapur and Dr. Joseph M. Chalil present SafetyNet, a healthcare-for-all policy, based on decades of experience in public policy and healthcare management, that challenges the world to have the political consensus to create meaningful change for all—both in the United States and worldwide.

Endorsed by policymakers, thought leaders, Ambassadors worldwide, leading healthcare professionals, and best-selling authors, Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic asks the questions: what if it’s not reform we need, but instead a revolution? What if we reimagined a healthcare system with patients, not big pharma and insurance companies, in the driver’s seat?

For a solutions-based, scientifically, and data-driven approach to Healthcare For All, explore Ambassador Kapur and Dr. Chalil’s Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic—available today.

About the Authors:

Ambassador Pradeep K. Kapur is an acknowledged “luminary diplomat,” with a distinguished career working with leaders and policymakers around the world. Author and editor of many books, he was Ambassador of India to Chile and to Cambodia, as well as Secretary at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

His healthcare contributions include setting up the acclaimed bilateral India Nepal initiative, the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. Additionally, he brings decades of global public policy experience and historical perspectives to the solutions that make Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic: Envisioning a Better World by Transforming the Future of Healthcare unique.

A graduate of the globally acclaimed Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), he is Executive Director of Smart Village Development Fund (SVDF) of the WHEELS Global Foundation.

Dr. Joseph M. Chalil, an author of several scientific and research papers in international publications, is the Chairman of the Complex Health Systems Advisory Board, H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Nova Southeastern University in Florida and a member of Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine (NSU MD) Executive Leadership Council.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, he is board certified in healthcare management. He has been awarded a Fellowship by the American College of Healthcare Executives, an international professional society of more than 40,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems, and other healthcare organizations.

He is an expert in U.S. healthcare policy and a strong advocate for patient-centered care. With over two decades of experience working in the U.S. healthcare system, he discusses healthcare delivery challenges, including providing quality, affordable patient care to all, and alternate templates for health insurance.

More Information:

Paperback: 276 pages

Publisher: TheUNN Corporation, October 5, 2020

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1735904813

ISBN-13: 978-1735904818

Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.7 x 9 inches

For More information: https://beyondcovidbook.com/

Attachments

Sarah McGranahan Ambassador Kapur and Dr. Chalil, Authors sarahmcgranahan@weavinginfluence.com