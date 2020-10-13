Syneos Health Wins Society for Clinical Research Sites Eagle Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that it was awarded the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award, sweeping the CRO category for the fourth consecutive year. Presented at SCRS’s Global Site Solutions Summit, the award recognizes the CRO that best exemplifies a site-focused approach to clinical trial management, demonstrating outstanding leadership, professionalism, integrity, passion and dedication to advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships.



“We are honored that sites have consistently selected Syneos Health as their CRO of choice in recent years, pointing to the progress we’ve made in streamlining pain points in the clinical trial process,” said Tara Fitzgerald, President, Clinical Development Services, Syneos Health, who accepted the award on behalf of the company at the Summit. “It’s especially humbling in a year where we’ve been proud to work side-by-side with sites to navigate the challenges of COVID-19, transforming approaches to deliver impact for patients and continuing to unlock data to change lives. We thank our dedicated employees and the investigative sites we work with who continuously strive to improve the clinical development process.”

This year’s winners were selected by investigative sites – nearly 10,000 research sites in 47 countries – who voted for the CRO they believe best demonstrates a strong commitment to site partnerships. Selection criteria included availability of qualified staff to support sites, willingness to collaborate, protocol design and execution, financial consideration and partnering with sites for future work.

“Syneos Health has won the SCRS Eagle Award for three previous years in the CRO category, and this fourth win is in a very different landscape," said Allyson Small, SCRS COO. "The pandemic disruption stretched operational systems in clinical research, making relationships critically important, with the sites recognizing Syneos Health in particular for their prioritization of the site partnership."

Learn more about Syneos Heath’s site and patient engagement programs, including the Company’s Catalyst Site Program that delivers proven predictability in clinical trial delivery for for Early Phase, Oncology, Psychiatry, Vaccine, Ophthalmology and Post-Operative Pain and Pain trials: syneoshealth.com/catalyst

