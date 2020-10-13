Anaconda Names Kevin Goldsmith as New Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda, Inc. , provider of the world’s most popular data science platform, announced today that Kevin Goldsmith has joined its team as Chief Technology Officer. In his role, Goldsmith will oversee innovation for Anaconda’s current open-source and commercial offerings, as well as developing new solutions to bring data science practitioners together with innovators, vendors, and thought leaders in the industry.



“Anaconda makes a real impact in the lives of data scientists around the world every day, and I’m excited to be part of the future of the company as it continues to expand that impact,” said Goldsmith. “Millions of data science practitioners rely on Anaconda’s solutions, and I’m proud to be part of a team that’s obsessed with increasing the value it delivers to a growing community.”

Goldsmith brings more than 28 years of experience in software development and engineering management to the team. Prior to joining Anaconda, he served as CTO of AI-powered identity management company Onfido. Other roles have included vice president of engineering at AstrumU, CTO at Avvo, vice president of engineering, consumer at Spotify, and nine years at Adobe Systems as a director of engineering. He has also held software engineering roles at Microsoft and IBM.

“Our users span the globe and do important work in every industry, in scientific research, and in open-source development. Kevin’s expertise makes him a great fit to lead our technology work for this vibrant community,” said Peter Wang, CEO and co-founder of Anaconda. “As we look ahead to finding new ways to empower data scientists to do their best work, Kevin will be a key player in delivering on our vision.”

About Anaconda

With more than 20 million users, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern machine learning. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, champion its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow’s innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade solutions enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and a better world.

