Sprout Social Enhances Business Collaboration With CRM and Help Desk Integrations

Integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365, HubSpot and Zendesk equip social teams for internal collaboration so brands can deliver better service to customers

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social leaders are on the front lines of communicating with customers and audiences, but often face challenges when trying to share insights with other customer-facing teams. As social becomes a more critical part of the customer relationship across a growing number of business functions, and as social media management cements itself as a foundational system of record in the technology stack, visibility and collaboration across platforms is critical. Today, Sprout Social , a leading provider of social media analytics, engagement and advocacy solutions for business, announced its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. This latest integration rounds out a suite of existing Sprout CRM and help desk integrations with HubSpot and Zendesk, to help brands deliver an integrated experience across every interaction.



Better internal collaboration using these integrations means brands can provide fast, reliable and efficient customer service. Social and support teams are able to work with sales and success teams to create, track, manage and resolve issues efficiently without having to leave their respective tools. The ability to quickly share contacts and leads coupled with contextual information empowers teams to act fast with qualified contact information.

“Historically, social could operate in a silo and the rich engagement brands have with their customers is underutilized or not always visible across departments,” said Andrew Caravella, Vice President, Global Partnerships at Sprout Social. “Placing social teams, and the authentic conversations they have with customers, at the center of the experience bolsters internal collaboration. Partnering with leading CRM and help desk providers connects the proverbial social dots to more people within the business.”

Caravella adds, “Our vision was to build these integrations in a seamless and accessible way so that every customer could connect quickly and immediately realize value. This mindset guides how we build software at Sprout and we believe integrations should be built no differently.”

To learn more about the integrations, visit www.sproutsocial.com/integrations.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 20,000 leading brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.

Contact

Media:

Kristin Johnson

Sprout Social

Email: kristin@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 281-2073

Investors:

Jason Rechel

Sprout Social

Email: investors@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 570-4892