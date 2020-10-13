Paycor Names Veteran Technology Company Attorney Alice Geene as New Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Paycor Appoints New Executive Committee Member

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced the appointment of Alice Geene as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and General Counsel, effective Oct. 12, 2020. Alice will be responsible for all of Paycor's legal, compliance and enterprise risk matters, as well as delivering legal partnership throughout the business as Paycor continues to grow and scale.



Alice is a Harvard Law School graduate who brings over 20 years of experience to her role as CLO at Paycor, specializing in providing counsel and leadership to high-growth technology companies. Most recently, she spent 6+ years as Chief Legal & People Officer at Rewards Network, executing a fast-paced growth strategy and leading corporate transactions including a sale of the company. Alice also served as General Counsel at Trustwave and Orbitz Worldwide during critical transformational phases.

As Paycor’s CLO, Alice will be responsible for providing legal counsel across all matters related to Paycor’s business, ethics and compliance, and data privacy governance. Alice is a trusted and proven leader, team builder and longtime legal counsel to growing businesses. She will play a key role in setting organizational strategy and executing initiatives.

Supporting Quotes

“We are thrilled to welcome Alice to the Paycor executive team. She embodies Paycor’s Guiding Principles and will be a great advocate for the company”, said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Paycor. “Alice’s vast experience in high growth tech companies will make a major impact as Paycor continues to scale.”

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

