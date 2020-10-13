Markerly Wins OMMA Award for Online Marketing Excellence for #HealthyTexas Influencer Campaign

Public health campaign focused on disseminating critical COVID-19 messaging and safety precautions to Texas’ 29 million residents

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markerly , an award-winning influencer marketing technology partner and platform, has been recognized by MediaPost as a 2020 OMMA Award winner for Online Marketing Excellence in the category of “Pharma/Health/Wellness: Campaign” for its work on the #HealthyTexas initiative during the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Markerly conducted influencer marketing efforts on behalf of the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), in partnership with Sherry Matthews Group, to help disseminate critical COVID-19 and public health messaging to Texas’ 29 million residents – an important task in a time where disinformation spreads across the Internet quickly.

Markerly collaborated with 20 influencers, celebrities and athletes with Texas ties who had a combined 33 million followers and helped them to produce creative and engaging social posts – that encouraged Texas residents to wash their hands, social distance, and stay home when they’re sick. The fun and informative mix of TikTok song-and-dance routines, Instagram kitchen counter gymnastics and YouTube messages rung up 37.4 million engagements (24.7M at time of award submission).

“Research showed early on during the COVID-19 pandemic that adoption of suggested social distancing and other public health guidelines were slow to gain traction. Government agencies, like Texas DSHS, are clever to quickly adapt to using social platforms like TikTok to target younger demographics with bite-sized, easily digestible public health messaging,” said Justin Kline, co-founder of Markerly. “Our innovative technology platform enabled us to easily parse through tens of thousands of influencers to find the best representatives for this campaign – Texas-based, role models who are stylemakers and/or cultural icons, and those that appeal to Millennials and Generation Z. We’re thrilled with the results and to be a part of such an important public health initiative.”

Notable influencers who took part in the campaign on behalf of DSHS included U.S. Olympic champion gymnast Nastia Liukin; former Baylor quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III; former Texas Ranger and MLB Hall of Fame catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez; and TikTok stars Parker James and Tayler Holder. The campaign reached 33 million people and had an earned media value of more than $109 million.

“Government and public health agencies are quickly learning the power that social media influencers can have in pushing out important safety and health messaging. Social media has become the go-to source for many types of information, and influencers who have cultivated large and loyal audiences have a great platform to push information out and do good,” said Kline. “We are already seeing this trend continue to grow, as influencers become a terrific marketing tool for other public service messages like voting. At Markerly, we’re well-positioned to help these agencies achieve the results they seek to make a difference.”

The OMMA Awards – standing for Online Marketing and Media Advertising – were created in 2004 to honor agencies and advertisers that push the potential of digital advertising. Learn more here .

To learn more about Markerly’s work with Texas Department of State Health Services, please read its #HealthyTexas case study .

About Markerly

Markerly is an award-winning influencer marketing technology partner focusing on identification and tracking for the world’s largest brands. Through its innovative technology platform, Markerly provides full-service campaign management, and also enables branded influencer network creation for brands and agencies to for companies that are ready to implement influencer strategies that are more long-term in nature. These sponsored relationships inspire interest, produce measurable lifts in organic brand mentions, and ultimately drive purchases. For more information, please visit www.markerly.com .

Media contact:

Erin Hadden

FischTank Marketing and PR

ehadden@fischtankpr.com