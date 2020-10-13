A Cloud Guru Takes Top Spot in the G2 Momentum Grid for Online Course Providers

ACG ranks on multiple Fall 2020 Grid Reports, recognized by real users as a leader in online learning and technical skills development

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Cloud Guru (ACG), the global leader in modern technical skills development, today announced that it secured the number one spot on G2’s Fall 2020 Momentum Grid® Report for O nline Course Providers . ACG was also named a leader in both the Grid Report for Technical Skills Development and the Report for Technical Skills Development in the Ent erprise .



In each report, A Cloud Guru was selected based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness-to-recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. The top Momentum Leader ranking is based on a composite score that takes into account a product's review, employee, web traffic, and social growth over the past year.

“We are so proud to be recognized as the G2 Momentum leader because it is based specifically on the experiences of our students and customers over the past 12 months,” said Katie Bullard, A Cloud Guru President. “In today’s environment, it is absolutely critical that anyone has the opportunity to learn from anywhere - and our mission to teach the world to cloud has never felt more imperative.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

For inclusion in a report, a product must have received ten or more reviews. Learn more about what real users have to say or leave your own review of A Cloud Guru on G2’s A Cloud Guru review page .

About A Cloud Guru

A Cloud Guru (ACG) is driven by a simple mission: to teach the world to cloud. We believe people learn best by doing. That’s why our in-house cloud experts go to ridiculous lengths to design fresh, engaging, and hands-on learning tools that empower both individuals and organizations to stay ahead of the technology curve. As the world’s most comprehensive, hands-on, and effective platform for cloud learning, ACG has enabled more than 2 million learners and 4,000 organizations to achieve a brighter future.

About G2

G2 , the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

