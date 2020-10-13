Mariner Wealth Advisors Ranked as the 14th Largest Financial Advisory Firm in Louisville Area

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors, a national wealth advisory firm that has been ranked by Barron’s as a top five RIA the last five years,1 is proud to announce that, in less than two years since its launch, it has earned the 14th spot on the coveted Louisville Business First Largest Financial Advisory Firms list.



Mariner Wealth Advisors’ presence in the Louisville market includes two offices for the convenience of clients. The firm has one location in New Albany, Indiana, and another near the east end of Louisville. The New Albany location, formerly Martin Financial Group, was acquired by Mariner Wealth Advisors in 2019. The two locations have grown to 14 talented professionals and total assets under advisement of $502,665,6252 and are now under the leadership of Managing Director Pamela Thompson.

In addition to leading the Louisville-New Albany team, Pamela was recently recognized on the Working Mother & SHOOK Research’s Top Wealth Advisor Moms list3, a prestigious accolade awarded to top advisors who are committed to helping families economically recover from COVID-19 and build greater financial futures. Pamela has plans to further expand the local team with seasoned professionals to support the offices’ growth and to continue helping clients build out their personal wealth plans.

“This ranking underscores our strategy of always putting clients first,” Thompson said. “Seeing a need for more comprehensive wealth advisory services in the Louisville area, we have combined a high-touch client-service approach with sophisticated investment strategies and an in-house tax practice to create amazing relationships with clients and their families. The volatility and uncertainty of the times we live in require a personalized approach for each client that is made possible by limiting our client-to-advisor ratio and recruiting the area’s most strategic wealth advisors. Our goal is to continue recruiting and hiring seasoned industry professionals to build out our presence even further as our client base rapidly expands.”

“I am proud of the progress and impact that Pamela and the larger team are having on clients in the Louisville and Southern Indiana market,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “The growth of these offices is fueled by our ability to attract some of the region’s top advisors who service the full spectrum of comprehensive wealth management needs, from tax preparation and estate planning, to investment management and retirement plan solutions. As a result, we are simplifying our clients’ financial lives and helping them navigate the complexity of long-term wealth planning. I look forward to seeing the team continue to grow while providing our clients with quality wealth planning services.”

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we offer 360° advice designed to last. We focus on one thing—partnering with clients to create a financial strategy for today and beyond that’s flexible enough to change along with them. The ultimate goal? Helping clients identify what is important so they achieve their goals—we’re committed to being here for everything life brings their way. In fact, we’ve built our firm around what our clients need. We began by offering wealth planning resources and then added services from tax planning to insurance – all under one roof.

We believe this integrated approach to wealth management helps simplify our clients’ lives. Founded in 2006, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $33 billion in assets under advisement.2

1Barron’s awarded the 2020 #5, 2019 #4 and 2018 #3 Top RIA Firms rankings to Mariner Wealth Advisors based on data compiled for Mariner Wealth Advisors and the 2017 #2 and 2016 #1 rankings to Mariner Holdings based upon data compiled for Mariner Holdings’ registered investment adviser subsidiaries. The number of firms included in the rankings were: 20 (2016), 30 (2017), 40 (2018), 50 (2019) and 100 (2020). Barron’s publishes rankings based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided. The listing includes numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. For additional information visit www.barrons.com.



2As of June 30, 2020.

3Working Mother magazine and Shook Research ranked Pamela Thompson #146 out of 500 on its 2020 Top Advisors Mom List. For the 2020 Top Advisors Mom List, SHOOK Research considered women advisors with a child 21 or younger still living at home. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. For more information, see shookresearch.com. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success.

