1Path Earns OneLogin MSP Partner of the Year Award

The two companies have been working closely together for over a year to help clients access critical business data and systems securely and easily

1Path, a leading managed services provider to small businesses, has won the OneLogin MSP Partner of the Year award for 2020. The award was announced last week at the OneLogin Connect 2020 Virtual conference.



1Path and OneLogin have been working together since 2019 to make it easy and safe for workers to access their critical business systems and data. 1Path has integrated the OneLogin identity and access management tool (IAM) into its IT managed services offering, and 1Path also offers OneLogin to clients as part of its SecureID solution. The joint offering is used by thousands of small business workers every day.

“1Path was selected as MSP Partner of the Year due to its continued commitment to customer innovation, revenue from product sales and growth,” said Matt Hurley, VP Global Channel, Distribution, OEM and Strategic Alliances at OneLogin. “By partnering with 1Path we have been able to help more companies access their systems and data easily and securely. Congratulations to 1Path on a great year!”

IAM has become increasingly popular among small businesses that are dealing with increased numbers of cyberattacks and trends like bring-your-own-device and the rapid expansion of remote working. A pre-coronavirus report from ResearchandMarkets forecasted the global cloud IAM market would grow to nearly $5 billion by 2023. 1Path’s SecureID solution, for example, is used by companies across industries to protect their systems and data from malicious cyber-attacks and accidental data loss.

“OneLogin eliminates the tradeoff so many businesses face – security vs. productivity,” said Patrick Kinsella, SVP Engineering and Chief Technology Officer at 1Path. “By enabling the integration of all line-of-business applications into a single sign-on dashboard that includes multi-factor authentication, organizations can reap the benefits of requiring that second factor – protection – without the hassle of entering a code from a keychain or text message repeatedly throughout the day. I personally find myself spending less time authenticating than I did before OneLogin, and I know my credentials benefit from that extra layer of security.”

“We love working with OneLogin and our clients do, too,” said Alena Urruzmendi, Product Implementation Manager at 1Path. “The phrase that sums up why OneLogin is special is that it makes security simple. The portal is easy to use, which means it’s a snap for us to train end-users, and their solutions have so many different features we were able to design our offering for the 80% of users whose needs are straightforward, while still addressing the 20% whose needs are more complex.”

About 1Path

1Path is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology — from cable to cloud. Whether it’s providing highly available IT support services for a growing company, delivering performance analytics to optimize decision making, or deploying wireless on a national scale for an iconic restaurant chain, 1Path is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to small businesses throughout North America.