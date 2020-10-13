SADA Refreshes Brand, Targets IPO Readiness and $1 Billion in Revenue

The global consultancy unveiled a new look today, vowing to continue its use of technology and capital to positively impact people, organizations and communities worldwide

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, announces a corporate brand refresh for the first time in 20 years as part of a concerted effort to clearly articulate and differentiate the firm’s unique capabilities and service offerings. The refresh process began last year when SADA hired global branding agency, Siegel+Gale. Over the past 12 months, the organizations have worked together to coalesce branding that embodies SADA’s use of technology to create meaningful societal and business change, including support for programs focused on diversity, inclusion and development of the next generation of cloud engineers. Meanwhile, SADA is on track to become a billion-dollar Google Cloud partner, and is working to become IPO ready within three years.



SADA celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, a significant milestone for the global Google Cloud Managed Services Provider, and has consistently embraced organizations aligned with its core values, including the Equal Justice Initiative, Girls Who Code, Feeding America, Los Angeles Food Bank and Food Banks Canada, National Society of Black Engineers, SPARK, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and INROADS. Along the way, SADA has been named Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year each of the past two years for its work helping the world’s biggest brands get the most value out of Google Cloud technologies, while becoming a place where the world’s top cloud talent wants to work (the firm expects to have 450+ employees worldwide by the end of 2021).

“Are we proud of our many business accomplishments? Absolutely. Without our focus on earning the trust of our clients, we wouldn’t have thrived for 20 years while growing year-over-year consistently,” said Tony Safoian , CEO of SADA. “But more important than the accolades is the impact that our work has had on underrepresented, underserved and underfunded communities. Technology has the potential to make our world a better place. Our growth simply drives the mission, and that’s what we’re most proud of.”

“This process was about much more than developing new logos, typography and imagery,” said Narine Galstian , CMO of SADA. “It was about distilling our ‘brand voice.’ We want the world to know that SADA is an organization that cares about its people and the communities in which we work. We value diversity and inclusion. We pride ourselves on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. And our attitude, approach, people and experience make us uniquely capable of helping the world’s largest companies achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems.”

“The previous brand expression did not reflect the stature and the growth of SADA’s business,” said Matthias Mencke, group creative director at Siegel+Gale. “Through our fact-based approach, we examined the business and competitive landscape, with the goal to uncover what is unique to the brand and what are important points of differentiation. The visual and verbal expression has to be authentic to the organization, reflect its distinctive culture, and support key business objectives. We discovered that SADA’s culture is a critical ingredient in delivering meaningful results for their clients. Therefore, we developed a new brand to capture the spirit of the company while ensuring it has the elasticity and longevity to grow with SADA as the company evolves.”

“SADA’s team has demonstrated their strong ability to help customers successfully plan and execute digital transformation with Google Cloud,” said Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programs & Strategy at Google Cloud. “SADA has achieved multiple Specializations across Google Cloud product areas, workloads, and verticals, and is a certified Google Cloud Managed Services Provider. We look forward to a continued strong partnership to help customers reimagine their businesses with Google Cloud.”

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2020 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com.