Imprivata Introduces Next-Gen Palm Scanner with Touchless Patient Identification for Healthcare

Latest biometric technology solution addresses patient safety concerns from COVID-19 pandemic through touchless patient authentication

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, today introduced a highly innovative touchless biometric patient identification solution, delivered through a combination of a next generation palm scanner with antimicrobial copper coating, sensor, and software. The touchless solution is the result of a collaboration between Imprivata and Keyo, whose joint expertise in biometric identification, rapid innovation, and user-centric design produced this latest advancement in digital identity management for patients. The solution enables healthcare organizations to ensure clinicians have access to patients’ correct medical records, while giving patients confidence in the safety of their medical care and the security of their medical information.



“Patients are expecting a safe and streamlined experience as they return to physical locations for medical care amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata. “We’re pleased to help our customers meet those expectations with the touchless biometric identification, improved patient matching, and workflow optimization offered with the latest version of Imprivata PatientSecure.”

Imprivata PatientSecure helps solve the challenges of patient identity for the nation’s largest and most complex healthcare organizations by combining the best of modern patient matching technologies – namely biometric and referential matching – to securely and accurately match patients to their medical records using a process of in-person identity proofing, advanced record resolution, and authentication. Imprivata PatientSecure is a core component of the Imprivata digital identity framework for healthcare, a unified, security- and efficiency-focused strategy for managing identities across the complex healthcare ecosystem.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, both patients and provider organizations experienced heightened awareness and concern about risk of transmission from frequently touched surfaces. Working together, Imprivata and Keyo addressed this challenge head-on, to bring the next generation of advanced biometric identity technology to healthcare institutions. By elevating Imprivata PatientSecure to a touchless solution, Imprivata ensures positive patient identification while limiting risks of transmission.

With its touchless patient identification solution, Imprivata PatientSecure helps healthcare organizations achieve the following goals:

Improve patient safety and reduce medical errors;

Enhance patient experience and streamline workflows with touchless authentication;

Protect against fraud and eliminate duplicate and overlaid medical records; and

Reduce medical claim denials and improve financial outcomes.

"Imprivata PatientSecure addresses COVID-19 and other patient safety concerns through a safe and easy-to-use tool that securely matches patients to their own health records – one that does not require patient contact," said Gus Malezis, CEO of Imprivata. "This touchless patient identification solution is consistent with Imprivata's overall digital identity framework for healthcare that our customers are building on to manage identities across the enterprise.”

“We are beyond excited to bring touchless biometric technology to the healthcare market with Imprivata,” said Jaxon Klein, CEO of Keyo. “We share an approach that leverages deep innovation to take on complex public health challenges nimbly and with unparalleled speed. Touchless patient identification delivers this kind of solution and value for healthcare right now, when it is needed most.”

For more information about Imprivata PatientSecure, register for the upcoming webinar, “Open for business: Positive patient identification in today’s healthcare environment”.

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

About Keyo

Keyo is a global identity network that leverages advanced biometric identification to bring fast, secure, and privacy-focused identity services to customers and users across a wide range of use-cases, including building security, healthcare, transportation and more. To start building products for the Keyo network and for more information, visit www.keyo.co

Media Contact:

Kerry Pillion

781-761-1452

kpillion@imprivata.com



