BioCorRx Partners with Truusight Health to Integrate Recovery Program Into Self-Funded Health Plans

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, CA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (“BioCorRx®”) (“Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders (SUD), today announced their partnership with Truusight Health, a healthcare solutions and care navigation and management company, to bring the Company’s Recovery Program to self-funded health plans.



The Company is also announcing a name change to the recovery program that will become effective upon launch of the new website at www.BeatAddiction.com. The program name will change from BioCorRx® Recovery Program to Beat Addiction Recovery. The program will include more options which will be disclosed on the new website.

Through this partnership, plan members covered under Truusight Health programs will now have access to Beat Addiction Recovery, a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, which combines proprietary cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and peer support, with medication prescribed by a licensed treatment provider.

“Unfortunately, people suffering from substance use disorder have limited options for comprehensive care during the pandemic as the country has been forced to stay safe at home in many regions. When you combine that with the rising number of opioid deaths we are seeing around the country, it is clear that we need to bring SUD care to as many Americans as possible,” said Brady Granier, CEO, and Director of BioCorRx, Inc. “We are proud to expand the reach of our recovery program to health plans under Truusight at a time when remote SUD care has become increasingly more important to keep people engaged.”

According to an article published by NPR in August 2020, drug overdoses have spiked almost 18 percent during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans suffering from SUD are confined to their homes with limited resources for recovery. Beat Addiction Recovery’s mobile platform allows patients to get the assistance they need from the comfort of their homes. The HIPAA-compliant platform allows individuals to engage in live conversations with their doctors, behavioral counselors, therapists, peer support specialists, and others on their care team at any time via messaging, voice, or video within the mobile app.

“We are working hard to change the way people view substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders and are constantly seeking innovative, cutting-edge, evidence-based solutions that improve access to and provide more options for high quality, cost-effective care,” said Jonathan Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Truusight Health. “Right now, we face new challenges due to COVID-19 and social distancing rules. There are even more barriers for those who are actively in treatment or seeking care. I am pleased to introduce a new and highly impactful partnership between Truusight Health and BioCorRx that helps ensure people have access to remote treatment and recovery during this difficult time.”

About Truusight Health

Truusight Health is a care navigation and management company that understands addiction is a brain disease; one that is influenced by biology, social, and environmental factors. It requires an approach to care that surrounds the person with both clinical intervention, behavioral and social supports. The company focuses on the “whole person” and consider both clinical and behavioral/social supports to be equally important in helping a person achieve recovery. Truusight Health assists health plans by assertively and intentionally managing the services that supports each person needs to achieve life-long recovery. Managing relapses with care not criticism and a deep belief that failure is not an acceptable outcome. Truusight Health’s integrated and coordinated system of care is aligned with experience and expertise from their internal and external care team that is tracked and managed with proven technology.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program (Beat Addiction Recovery) is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx’s proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com