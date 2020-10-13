Option Care Health to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced that the company will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 before the market opens. In conjunction, the management team will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 for U.S. participants or (602) 563-8603 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 1576317; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is re-imagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam

Westwicke

443-213-0500

optioncarehealth@westwicke.com