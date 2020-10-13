Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) announced today that management will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time / 9:00 am Central Time on Friday, November 6, 2020 to discuss the Company’s third quarter results. The Company plans to release its results prior to the opening of the markets.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-8293 (Domestic)
  • (201) 689-8349 (International)

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13711963, and will be available for approximately two weeks. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website at www.prim.com. Once at the Investor Relations section, please click on "Events & Presentations”.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company’s national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

Company Contact
Kate Tholking
Vice President, Investor Relations
ktholking@prim.com

 

Primary Logo

