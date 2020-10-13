Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,813 in the last 365 days.

FH Ortho Receives FDA Clearance for Telegraph Evolution Humeral Nail System

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FH Ortho Inc, a well-established innovative orthopedic medical device company, is pleased to announce the FDA clearance of Telegraph Evolution, a next generation humeral nailing system for use in proximal and/or mid-shaft humeral fractures.

Chris Valois, General Manager of FH Ortho Inc said, “We are seeing a trend in the US towards humeral fracture nails and away from plating due to advancements in instrumentation and perceived improved patient outcomes. The launch of Telegraph Evolution with its unique instrumentation and implants will capitalize on this trend and bring further value to our customers.”

The Telegraph Evolution full launch will commence during the fourth quarter of 2020.

About FH Ortho

FH Ortho has been developing and manufacturing orthopedic devices for surgeons globally since 1964. Founded in Mulhouse, France, FH Ortho is represented in 37 countries. Our product focus is directed to include joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot and ankle, spine and trauma surgery. Backed by 55 years of forward thinking innovative and technology in devices, techniques and product delivery, our company is positioned for rapid worldwide expansion.

FH products are prized for their elegant design and distinguished by clinical sophistication. Our products, systems and tools, in conjunction with surgical expertise will facilitate an ideal patient outcome that will simplify patient management and support cost containment, resulting in a continuum of care that benefits both patient and surgeon.

To learn more about FH Ortho Inc., visit http://www.fhortho.com/us/.

Contact:
Stacie Woodill
FH Ortho
(708)667-7721
s.woodill@fhortho.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

FH Ortho Receives FDA Clearance for Telegraph Evolution Humeral Nail System

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.