Active Seat Belt System Market to Garner Revenue of $29,100.0 Million by 2026 - Informative Report [188 Pages] by Research Dive

The global active seat belt system market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period. The rising demand for safety systems and strict safety norms are inflating this market’s growth. The retractor segment will be the most lucrative. The passenger vehicle segment will generate the maximum revenue and North America region will dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Active Seat Belt System Market is estimated to increase from $20,645.1 million in 2018 and surpass $29,100.0 million by 2026, with a significant CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.



Regional Analysis

The North America region is subjected to produce vast opportunities in the predicted forecast period. According to the report, this region will cross the $5,767.1 million mark in the entire forecast period, from a notable market size of $3,761.2 million in the year 2018. The U.S.A and Canada are considered as key manufacturers in the automotive sector; therefore enhancing the market of this region. Several popular companies like Daimler, Ford Motor Company, and General Motors are investing in the research and development field for improving passenger safety. These all factors are responsible for the elevated market growth in this region.

Key Segment Findings of the Market

The report divides the market into segments based on component, application, and regional analysis.

Among the components, the retractor segment is subjected to be the most lucrative as the market will surge from a healthy market size of $4,541.9 million in the year 2018, to a significant revenue of $6,780.3 million by 2026. The substantial safety of passengers in dangerous situations and improvement of the active control retractors are the major reasons for the augmentation of the market.



Based on applications, the passenger vehicle segment will generate the highest revenue by increasing from a market size of $15,218.8 million in 2018 and exceeding $ 21,097.5 million during the forecast period. Adoption of vehicles on a large scale and launch of latest vehicle models are supporting the market growth. Apart from this, the enhanced GDP has uplifted the living standards due to which the consumers spending has inclined. These all factors are considered to elevate the market growth.

Market Dynamics

The active seat belt system market will experience a significant growth in the forecast period because of the rise in automobile production and demand for better safety systems. Moreover, strict car safety rules, safety benefits, and effectiveness will take the market forward. These all are the driving forces that contribute in the market growth.

On the other hand, decline in usage of vehicles in the developing countries, high cost of novel automobiles, and increase in the preference of hand-me-down vehicles will hamper the market growth. These all aspects will pull down the growth of the active seat belt system market.

This market proposes several opportunities such as implementation of cheat devices, gear locks, and interlocks in the seat belts. Moreover, incorporation of seat belt reminders (SBRs) will detect the status of seat belt and presence of passenger. These all features open up tremendous opportunities in the market.

Key Players of the Industry

The important companies and corporate sectors that fuel the market growth are

1. Zf Friedrichshafen Ag (Zf Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.)

2. Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd.

3. Continental Corporation

4. Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

5. Denso Corporation

6. Autoliv Inc.

7. Takata Corporation

8. Far Europe Holding Limited

9. Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp. (Key Safety Systems Inc.)

10. Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

To obtain competitive benefits, these companies are investing profusely in the research and development activities for generating superior active seat belt systems that ensure the safety of the passengers.

Apart from this, the report summarizes numerous faucets of all the significant players working in the market such as product portfolio, financial performance, developments and recent strategic moves, and SWOT (strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats) scrutiny.

