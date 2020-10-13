Forecast [2019-2026] Portable Imaging Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Portable Imaging Solutions Market Research Report Are Siemens, Shimadzu Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Carestream Health, MinXray Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., NeuroLogica Corp and other key market players

The global portable imaging solutions market size is anticipated to grow significantly considering the rapid adoption of mobile imaging systems. The report includes detailed qualitative and quantitative research using different methodologies to extract information for the market.

Furthermore, it furnishes the reader with different market aspects such as the drivers, challenges, or trends, helping them to gain valuable insights into the market. It further offers information on competitive landscape, emphasizing on latest acquisitions, business expansion plans, launches, and newly adopted technologies which renders all-inclusive information of leading players.

Advancement in medical technology has helped to save and improve countless lives across the globe. Portable imaging systems are specially designed to speed up diagnosis, improve the quality of treatment, and cut high medical costs. On account of products, the market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT) scanners, Ultrasounds, X-ray, and others.

The X-Rays are further segmented into analog X-ray and digital X-ray. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, and others. Further, it is also segmented into regional demographics.





Industry Developments

September 2019: Stryker announced acquisition of Mobius Imaging, LLC., a prominent company in point0of-cre imaging systems. This acquisition enables Stryker to enter into the intra-operative imaging segment market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created widespread economic upheaval, gravely affecting industries in a variety of ways. While governments are taking exigent measures to bring their economies back on track, recovery from this crisis is likely to be slow, painful, and protracted. In this scenario, having comprehensive information about different markets is vital for your business. We, at Fortune Business Insights™, offer an in-depth analysis of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on this market, based on our years of experience and expertise in market intelligence.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Surge in Chronic Diseases to Spur Market Growth

The portable imaging solutions market share is expected to witness a boost owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe. As per data by World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of cancer patients in the world in 2018 was reported to be 18.1 million and is estimated to reach 29.5 million by the year 2040.

Moreover, increasing number of mobile imaging service providers is expected to cater to the rising needs of chronic diseases diagnosis among people. This, in turn, is likely to drive the market in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, growing preference for portable and hand-held imaging systems with technological advancements is expected to increase the overall market size during the forecasted period.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market; Europe to Witness Growth

The global portable imaging solutions market is omnipresent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst this, North America holds a significant portable imaging solutions market share and is expected to lead during the projected horizon. This is attributable to the increasing number of standalone imaging centers, favorable health reimbursement, and rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic tools.

Besides North America, the market in Europe is predicted to rise owing to rising prevalence of diseases and increasing preference for hand-held systems. In addition to this, the government in Asia Pacific is actively focusing on improving healthcare services to fulfil the unmet requirements of people which will show considerable growth in forthcoming years.





List of the Companies Operating in the Portable Imaging Solutions Market are:

Siemens

Shimadzu Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Carestream Health

MinXray Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Neurologica Corp.





Global Portable Imaging Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Product

• X-ray

o Analog X-ray

o Digital X-ray

• Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

• Ultrasound Systems

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Speciality clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





