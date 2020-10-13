Ontario’s Largest 5G Network Reaches Over 35 Towns and Cities Across Province

/EIN News/ -- Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to 13 more communities across the province today, including Cornwall, London and Niagara-on-the-Lake



Now covering 130 Canadian towns and cities, Rogers 5G offers more than 10X the coverage than any other carrier1

Powered exclusively by Ericsson, Rogers 5G will drive productivity, fuel innovation and help power Canada’s economy to compete globally

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network2 to reach residents and businesses in over 35 communities in Ontario and 130 across the country. Today’s expansion is just in time to support the latest 5G devices so customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans have access to the very best in wireless technology on Canada’s first and largest 5G network.

From small towns to metropolitan centres, Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, is Ontario’s largest 5G network1 and is now available in the following 38 towns and cities in the province3:

Ajax, ON Innisfil, ON Oshawa, ON Arnprior, ON King, ON Owen Sound, ON Aurora, ON Kitchener, ON Pickering, ON Barrie, ON Lincoln, ON Richmond Hill, ON Brampton, ON London, ON St. Thomas, ON Burlington, ON Markham, ON Toronto, ON Caledon, ON Milton, ON Uxbridge, ON Cambridge, ON Mississauga, ON Vaughan, ON Cornwall, ON New Tecumseth, ON Waterloo, ON Georgina, ON Newmarket, ON Whitby, ON Grimsby, ON Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON Whitchurch-Stoufville, ON Halton Hills, ON Oakville, ON Woodstock, ON Hamilton, ON Ottawa, ON

See full 5G coverage map here.

“We’re excited to roll out 5G to more communities large and small so that customers in Ontario can use the latest 5G devices to their full potential,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “With access to Canada’s largest 5G network, $0 down device and accessory financing, unlimited data, exclusive music offer and our Pro-On-the-Go service, there’s no question that Rogers is the best place to get the latest 5G devices this year.”

Rogers 5G wireless service is available exclusively on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans at no extra charge. More than two million Canadians are now on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees.

5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. The combination of ultra-low latency for near-instantaneous responsiveness, a massive increase in the number of devices that can be connected to the network and new applications will open a world of possibilities - such as real-time traffic management to reduce gridlock and commute time, remote healthcare and virtual surgery for isolated communities, drones using thermal imaging to better inform firefighters trying to fight forest fires and multi-player, lag-free gaming on the go.

“Digital infrastructure is crucial to fuelling productivity and innovation and driving our economy forward,” said Hon. Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and MPP for York—Simcoe. “5G will provide new and exciting opportunities for Georgina and communities across Ontario, such as optimizing traffic and transportation systems making the commute safer, quicker and easier. The expansion of Rogers 5G network will further revolutionize the way we live, work, learn, and play.”

In addition to providing Canadians with the latest technology, wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20264.

﻿“5G is at our doorstep and will transform the way we live and work in Ontario,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers Communications. “Now more than ever it is critical that we continue to invest in growing Canada’s largest 5G network to help drive economic recovery and bring world-class connectivity to more communities across the province.”



Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut , the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2019 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Ontario of $14.9 billion of output, including over 45,600 full-time jobs generated and supported.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

For more information

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

1 Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks

2 Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers

3 Thirteen locations in bold launched October 13, 2020; All other locations rolled out between January 15 - September 24, 2020

4 https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G-in-Canada-PoV-2019.pdf#zoom=50



