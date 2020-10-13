New Maru/Blue Poll: Trudeau Government Gets Majority Support for Overall Direction and Governing, Management of Finances and Taxpayer Dollars, But Comes With Caution on Growing Deficit, Perception of Liberal Voter Nepotism

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An extensive Maru/Blue Public Opinion poll indicates a majority of Canadians support the Trudeau government in its overall direction and governing of the country, and its actions and management of the national finances—how it is spending taxpayers' dollars, distributing those monies, and managing the deficit. However, a majority of Canadians harbour a caution on the growing deficit which should be a matter of focus, and a majority have a perception that the Liberals are just looking after places and people who vote for them, not everyone.



An index also demonstrates a majority (53.5%) support the Trudeau government across all provinces and regions with the exception of Alberta. The key findings of the poll of all Canadians show:

A majority (59%) believe the federal government is making the right decisions for Canada, supports their province with its transfers and spending (59%), has the right priorities (55%), is prudent in making choices (49%), and is fair and equitable on how it spends and distributes its money (49%)-- but half (51%) also say the Liberals are just looking after places and people who vote for them, not everyone.

Two-thirds (62%) say austerity shrinks the economy further, costs jobs, is out of step with the global reality, and it’s not time yet to rein in spending (57%)—with one third (33% or 10.2 million Canadian adults) who would be destitute without the federal government financial support they get—but a majority (67%) believe it’s time to focus on reducing spending because the deficit is growing too much.

The Maru/Blue Public Opinion Poll involved 1,515 randomly selected Canadian adults in both English and French from October 2-4, 2020 and is considered nationally accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a Bayesian Credibility Interval. Full results can be found at https://www.marublue.com/canadian-polls/federal-government-pulse