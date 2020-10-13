Alexander Mann Solutions Partners with Novo Nordisk to Support its Global Healthcare Recruitment Requirements

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark, has engaged Alexander Mann Solutions to support its retained recruitment activity across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.



Under this partnership, the global talent acquisition and management firm will provide Novo Nordisk with dedicated candidate sourcing teams around the world to identify and engage the best talent in the healthcare market, helping the company to achieve its mission of driving change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic conditions. In addition, Alexander Mann Solutions will provide dedicated talent acquisition administration services to support both candidates and hiring managers throughout the entire recruitment process.

Jim Sykes, Sector Managing Director for Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences at Alexander Mann Solutions, commented on the news, “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Novo Nordisk and supporting its bold purpose to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. As talent acquisition experts with an unrivaled global footprint and deep expertise in the pharmaceutical market, we know that we can deliver long-term strategic value to the business and best enable it to secure the talent it needs to deliver the company mission for many years to come. Since we began engaging with the organization, we have felt a deep affinity with the business and recognized an alignment of our corporate values. Novo Nordisk is an inspirational company within its sector, and we couldn’t be more proud of this new partnership.”

Alain Proietti, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition at Novo Nordisk, added, “In Novo Nordisk, we are pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Talented people are critical to our success. And with employees in 80 countries around the world, our ability to identify, engage with and hire the best talent in each of our geographies is paramount.”

Proietti continued, “The team at Alexander Mann Solutions has clearly demonstrated to us their ability to help us transform our Talent Acquisition function. Alexander Mann Solutions will not only bring us innovative technology, access to its network of global client service centers to support our hiring in EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America, but also a dedicated team of talent acquisition professionals whom we know will represent our company with passion and pride. We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Alexander Mann Solutions, and we look forward to seeing the results that it will bring.”

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfill their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivaled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being identified as a global leader in both the 2020 NelsonHall NEAT Matrix and the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. We also made the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 list for the third consecutive year.

