CURO Strengthens Board and Leadership Team with New Additions

Compensation Management Solution Provider Welcomes Mark Phillips as Chairman and Graeme MacKenzie as CFO

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology, today shared details about recent updates to the company’s board and leadership team. CURO has appointed Mark Phillips as chairman and welcomed Graeme MacKenzie as CFO. The previous chair, Angela Williams, who has stood down due to other work commitments, will remain on the board as a non-executive director.



“We are grateful to Angela for her counsel and leadership over the past 3 years, delighted that she will remain on the board and pleased to have Mark and Graeme join CURO,” commented company co-founder and CEO Gerry O’Neill. “With extensive experience in finance and operations, and in working with successful high growth companies, Mark and Graeme will be tremendous assets to CURO as we move forward.”

Phillips, an existing shareholder at CURO, brings over 20 years of experience in the U.K. private equity industry as both a founding partner of a successful mid-market firm and, more recently, a senior board member at companies across a range of sectors. His background includes raising and structuring investment funds, sourcing and executing investments, advising on strategy and driving shareholder value.

MacKenzie’s background blends finance and technology, having served as CFO at Pulsant for seven years, and previously as finance director at Lumison for six years before its acquisition by Pulsant. Earlier, he worked as finance director for Reuters Research Limited and in finance roles at Edinburgh Financial Publishing and KPMG. MacKenzie has overseen and driven high growth for several organizations throughout his career and been involved in multiple transactions with large private equity houses.

O’Neill concluded, “It is an exciting time for CURO as we further develop our solutions and grow our customer base for both our Compensation Management and Pay Equity products. This is a real point of inflection for the business and having Mark and Graeme on board, along with Angela’s in-depth market and product knowledge will help accelerate our growth.”

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) helps employers make appropriate and fair compensation recommendations. Our software empowers companies to manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee compensation with business success, analyze pay equity gaps and demonstrate a commitment to fair pay. CURO solutions are designed for practicality and built on our founders’ experience managing successful enterprise software firms and overseeing complex compensation needs and processes.

Founded in 2010, CURO manages compensation reviews for more than 250,000 employees across North America, EMEA and APAC. Delivering strategic impact through compensation, CURO partners with forward-thinking companies including ADP, Ascender, Deltek and others. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

