Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 13 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,584,484) deaths (38,597), and recoveries (1,312,128) by region:
Central (58,769 cases; 1,098 deaths; 52,426 recoveries): Burundi (525; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,203; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,854; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,308; 92; 1,117), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (10,868; 276; 10,249), Equatorial Guinea (5,066; 83; 4,954), Gabon (8,860; 54; 8,298), Sao Tome & Principe (929; 15; 895)
Eastern (185,988; 3,530; 115,369): Comoros (495; 7; 475), Djibouti (5,426; 61; 5,360), Eritrea (414; 0; 372), Ethiopia (85,136; 1,301; 38,904), Kenya (41,619; 777; 31,097), Madagascar (16,726; 237; 16,081), Mauritius (404; 10; 359), Rwanda (4,905; 32; 3,877), Seychelles (148; 0; 144), Somalia (3,864; 99; 3,089), South Sudan (2,787; 55; 2,560), Sudan (13,691; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (9,864; 94; 6,109)
Northern (395,436; 12,088; 301,444): Algeria (53,068; 2,103; 37,382), Egypt (104,648; 6,062; 97,743), Libya (43,821; 644; 24,466), Mauritania (7,554; 163; 7,297), Morocco (153,761; 2,636; 129,498), Tunisia (32,556; 478; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (762,321; 19,213; 678,970): Angola (6,488; 219; 2,744), Botswana (3,515; 20; 853), Eswatini (5,683; 113; 5,322), Lesotho (1,805; 42; 961), Malawi (5,824; 180; 4,659), Mozambique (10,088; 72; 7,550), Namibia (11,989; 129; 9,913), South Africa (693,359; 17,863; 624,659), Zambia (15,549; 345; 14,682), Zimbabwe (8,021; 230; 7,627)
Western (181,970; 2,668; 163,919): Benin (2,411, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,294; 63; 1,571), Cape Verde (7,155; 75; 6,075), Côte d'Ivoire (20,155; 120; 19,831), Gambia (3,632; 117; 2,543), Ghana (47,030; 308; 46,424), Guinea (11,062; 70; 10,337), Guinea-Bissau (2,385; 40; 1,728), Liberia (1,371; 82; 1,250), Mali (3,296; 132; 2,533), Niger (1,202; 69; 1,124), Nigeria (60,430; 1,115; 51,943), Senegal (15,292; 315; 13,390), Sierra Leone (2,306; 72; 1,736), Togo (1,949; 49; 1,461)