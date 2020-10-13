CloudCoin Announces Ethereum Asset to Allow ERC-20 Trading of World’s First Cloud Currency

CloudCoin Ethereum (CCE) lists on Bitcoin.com. enabling anyone with Ethereum to easily trade CloudCoins (CC) back and forth, accessing fastest payment system that can’t be hacked, lost or stolen

/EIN News/ -- Chico, California, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) CloudCoin, the first cloud-based currency that acts as digital cash and is built on the most private, energy-efficient, fee-free monetary system in the world, today announced CloudCoin Ethereum, an iteration of cloud currency that enables a one-to-one exchange for real CloudCoins, now available on Bitcoin.com Exchange. CloudCoin Ethereum allows token holders to quickly trade CloudCoins (CC) to CloudCoin Ethereum (CCE) and back with ease– and is the first phase of fully integrating CloudCoin directly into Bitcoin.com.

CloudCoin is a file-based currency that can be shared via email-to-email transfer and is built on DNS instead of blockchain. It's USPTO patented DNS-based authentication protocol, known as RAIDA, enables the fastest, most secure transactions of CloudCoins, which cannot be counterfeited, lost or stolen. Initially, users could only access CloudCoins by creating a Proton Mail account or via a Skywallet. Listing on Bitcoin.com now makes CloudCoins more accessible amongst other major cryptocurrencies, allowing anyone with Ethereum to make use of its innovative monetary system.



“CloudCoin is a project unlike any other in the crypto field, and with our dedicated and tech-savvy team we’ve found a way to get this token listed on our platform, and available to trade with other popular coins and tokens among our community,” said Danish Chaudhry, Head of Bitcoin.com Exchange. “I believe this project will stand the test of time, and revolutionize other platforms looking towards multiple technologies to list their token. With CloudCoin’s speed, it’s practically a no brainer.”



CloudCoin was designed from the “Theory of Perfect Money,” a concept developed by CloudCoin Founder and CEO Sean Worthington, that suggests perfect money should be private, scalable, fast to transact and prevent loss, theft, counterfeits and all system-wide failures. CloudCoin delivers in all aspects, offering data supremacy and quantum safety, meaning it cannot be taken down by hackers, governments or even nuclear weapons. The post-blockchain, next-gen digital currency uses nearly zero electricity and bandwidth, has a fixed amount so there is never any inflation; and it is totally file-based and can be stored in jpeg files or imported into software and video games. It can also be traded peer-to-peer instantly with no public ledgers, user accounts or fees. CloudCoin also features a “Skywallet” that allows people to send coins using easy to remember DNS names.



“We are honored to be listed on Bitcoin.com, one of the most globally respected crypto exchanges,” said Sean Worthington, Founder and CEO of CloudCoin. “We are excited to expand our vision and provide more accessibility for CloudCoin, the next generation of digital currency.”



“Bitcoin.com is all about pushing financial innovation and exploring new ways to address current problems in the blockchain economy,’ said David Shin, head of Bitcoin.com Exchange.” “We share in CloudCoin’s vision to address critical issues and provide a fast and secure monetary system unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”



Bitcoin.com exchange aims to make cryptocurrency trading accessible to everyone, anywhere in the world. With a monthly volume of nearly $20 billion, Bitcoin.com has also become a spot market for many other digital assets, making it a good fit for CloudCoin. With a quick and easy signup and two-factor-authentication, users can send crypto to new exchange wallets or buy with a credit card or bank transfer in no time. CloudCoins will be available on Bitcoin.com starting October 8, 2020. CloudCoins will be listed under the symbol ‘CCE’ and the available trading pairs CCE/BTC, CCE/ETH, and CCE/USDT.



About CloudCoin

CloudCoin is the world’s first cloud-based digital currency and may be the only currency in operation today that is patented. Based on the Domain Name System (DNS) and not blockchain. Developed with a mission to overcome current flaws in the global currency market, CloudCoin cannot be counterfeited, doublespent, mined or lost and is 100% private and anonymous, requiring no public ledgers, accounts, encryption, nor any specific software or downloads. CloudCoin also features patented RAIDA technology and the fastest payment authentication system, enabling secure transactions of 100,000 CloudCoins in under 3.5 seconds. CloudCoin is one hundred percent scalable, private and energy efficient. For more information, visit https://cloudcoin.global.





About Bitcoin.com

Bitcoin.com Exchange’s mission is to empower everyone to trade cryptocurrencies with ease and confidence, from first-time traders to advanced trading professionals. With high liquidity, 24/7 multilingual support and dozens of trading pairs complemented by high security, Bitcoin.com Exchange offers an attractive platform for trading any cryptocurrency. Within two months since launch, the exchange has already on-boarded more than 18,000 users and continues to steadily grow. In the near future, SLP token support will be added, enabling SLP developers to easily scale their token projects. https://exchange.bitcoin.com/





